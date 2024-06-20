Wild release 2024-25 preseason schedule

The Minnesota Wild on Thursday announced their 2024-25 preseason schedule will consist of six games, home-and-away series against the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

2024-25 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

All times CDT.

Sept. 21 — at Winnipeg Jets, Canada Life Centre, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 —- at Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, 7:30 p.m.

