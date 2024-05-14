Wild ready to part ways with Vladislav Firstov

The Wild are ready to cut ties with Vladislav Firstov, a second-round pick in the 2019 entry draft.

The team placed the left wing on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract should he not be claimed. His three-year entry deal, worth $925,000 at the NHL level, expires after the 2024-25 season.

Firstov, 22, this spring finished his second season in the Russian elite Kontinental Hockey League with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, where he scored 28 goals and 61 points in 114 regular-season games.

Minnesota lent Firstov, who played NCAA hockey at UConn, to the KHL team after he played nine games for AHL Iowa. After Torpedo’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs, he was sent to Iowa, were he had two goals and four points in 10 games this spring.

The 42nd overall pick in the 2019, Firstov finished his AHL career with two goals and six points in 19 games.