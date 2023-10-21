Wild night at White Field: Lancaster outlasts rival Newark in a high-scoring affair

NEWARK – Anything can happen in a rivalry game. It was the 101st meeting between Lancaster and Newark, and Friday’s high-scoring affair will most certainly go down in history as one of the wildest.

It had a little bit of everything, but in the end, the Golden Gales were able to get a defensive stop in the second half to slow down the Wildcats for a brief moment and give Lancaster a little bit of breathing room. The Gales couldn’t relax until they recovered an onside kick with just over three minutes remaining.

Lancaster was able to run out the clock to secure a memorable 55-47 Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division victory over the Wildcats at a rainy Newark’s White Field.

“I have never been a part of a wilder game than this, never,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “This is hands down the craziest game I have ever been a part of. Tip your cap to Newark because they played great. It’s a rivalry game and it has been played for a long time, and games like this are when you get crazy things to happen, and it did. I’m proud of our guys being able to fight through and find a way to come out on top.”

It was Lancaster’s 10th consecutive win over the Wildcats, dating back to 2013 when Newark, led by quarterback Grant Russell, spearheaded a big-time fourth-quarter rally to give the Wildcats their only win of the year.

Friday’s game had the makings of the same thing happening with the Wildcats being a huge underdog, but thanks to the stellar play of Newark senior quarterback Steele Meister, Newark was able to take the Gales to the brink.

Two plays turned the tide

Newark led by as much as 28-15 early in the second quarter, and after Lancaster eventually tied the score at 28 with 54 seconds left in the first half, Meister took the Wildcats right down the field and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to give Newark a 34-28 lead with only 17 seconds left in the half.

The Wildcats had the momentum and looked as if they would go into halftime with the lead. However, on the ensuing kickoff, Lancaster’s Gunner Richards returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to quickly turn the tide, giving the Gales the lead at 35-34 with only two seconds left before halftime.

Lancaster received the second-half kickoff and promptly drove down and scored to push its lead to 41-34. The Wildcats and Meister, like they had the entire game, responded with an impressive drive. But the Gales were able to get the defensive stop they needed as Brendan Simcox intercepted a pass in the end zone. Lancaster then went on an 8-yard scoring drive and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by Xavier Goss to give a two-score lead at 48-34.

“This shootout flashes back to Week 2 against Hamilton Township,” Lancaster senior running back Cole Dickerson said. “It was the same situation where offensively, we were scoring every drive, but our defense just needed that one stop in that game and we didn’t get it, but tonight, we got that one stop we needed.”

Stats that matter

Meister was masterful as he accounted for six touchdowns and 462 yards of total offense. He completed 25 of 38 passes for 375 yards and threw three touchdown passes of 18, 15 and 20 yards, and he carried the ball 21 times for 87 yards and rushed for three touchdowns on runs of 5, 42 and 21 yards. He would have had well over 100 yards, but he was sacked five times.

Lancaster finished with 396 total yards, including 380 on the ground. Dickerson led the way with 154 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns on runs of 4, 5, 1 and 13 yards. Richards carried the ball 16 times for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Goss finished with 90 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a 30-yarder.

Lancaster improved to 59-42-2 all-time in the series, and the Gales have won 24 out of the last 27 games against the Wildcats.

Up next

Both Lancaster (5-5) and Newark (2-8) have qualified for the playoffs in Division I, Region 3, and will be playing in Week 11. The pairings will be announced on Sunday.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster hangs on against rival Newark in a high-scoring affair