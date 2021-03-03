Wild night of OTs, last-second shots in Horizon Tournament

College basketball's postseason has already turned wild — in the Horizon League, at least.

All four quarterfinals in the Horizon Tournament came down to the wire Tuesday night, with three of them going to at least one overtime.

Cleveland State, the top seed in the tournament, outlasted Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104 in triple overtime. Algevon Eichelberger, who hadn't made a 3-pointer all season, banked one in during the final seconds of the second OT to tie the game for Cleveland State.

Second-seeded Wright State wasn't as fortunate. The Raiders led by 24 with under 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation but eventually lost 94-92 to Milwaukee in overtime. Milwaukee's DeAndre Gholston made the tying 3-pointer in that game in the final seconds of regulation.

Third-seeded Oakland won in overtime as well, 87-83 over Youngstown State. The one game that didn't require an extra session was still decided at the buzzer. David Böhm capped a wild scramble around the basket with a putback just as the clock was expiring, giving Northern Kentucky a 70-69 win over Detroit Mercy.

The semifinals are Monday.

