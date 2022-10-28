Wild look to extend 3-0-1 run in Detroit on Saturday

6 p.m. at Detroit Red Wings • Little Caesars Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are averaging 3.71 goals per game. RW Mats Zuccarello has eight of his team-leading 11 points on the power play. All seven of D Calen Addison's points are assists. Last season, the Wild went 2-0 vs. Detroit. Coach Dean Evason is one win shy of 100.

Red Wings update: The Red Wings are 3-2-2 after dropping their last two games. Most recently, they fell 5-1 to the Bruins on Thursday. LW Dominik Kubalik, C Dylan Larkin and RW David Perron have four goals apiece. At home, Detroit is 2-1-1. New head coach Derek Lalonde coached the Wild's minor-league team in Iowa from 2016 to 2018.