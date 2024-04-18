Wild-Kraken game preview: Kirill Kaprizov has a shot at career high in goals

vs. Seattle Kraken, 6 p.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy Center

TV; radio: ESPN; 100.3 FM

Sarah McLellan's analysis:

Opening bell: Regardless of how their season ends vs. Seattle, the Wild will have won more games than they lost under new coach John Hynes. But their turnaround wasn't enough to send them to the playoffs: The Wild (39-33-9) aren't advancing for just the second time in 12 years. Neither are the Kraken (33-35-13) after they won a round last year.

Watch him: Wild G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start in net and will be honored before the game. Fleury is this year's recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award, which is voted on by Wild players. The goalie, who is returning for one more season after re-signing for $2.5 million, is also the Wild's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (core) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Kraken D Vince Dunn (upper body).

Forecast: Will LW Kirill Kaprizov set a career high in goals? A hat trick would do it. Can RW Matt Boldy score once more and get to 30? What last impression will the rookies make? Individual milestones are in play for the Wild's final game.

and read all our Wild beat coverage here.