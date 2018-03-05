Wild jump into third place in Central with win over Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild played their third game in four nights on Sunday, but they managed to put an end to their two-game losing streak thanks to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wild got off to a rocky start, as they went down 1-0 at the 3:58 mark of the first period when Detroit managed to capitalize on a brutal Zach Parise turnover in the defensive zone. Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader eventually went on to beat Devan Dubnyk moments later.

Minnesota went into the intermission down a goal, but they finally got on the board thanks to a power play goal by Eric Staal, who has 13 points in his lat eight contests. The 33-year-old is up to 34 goals and 65 points in 66 games this season.

Parise then made up for his earlier mistake by giving the Wild a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later.

Minnesota eventually got two more goals from Jason Zucker in the third frame to put the game to bed.

The win allows the Wild to jump ahead of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division. They also improved their stellar home record to 23-5-6 in 2017-18.

As for the Wings, they’ve now lost three games in a row. They now find themselves in 25th place in the overall standings.

FYI: If you missed the fight between Nick Seeler and Luke Witkowski, you’re going to want to see this.

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.