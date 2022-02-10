Wild’s Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Jets’ Lowry

The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno two games for kneeing Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets.

Truly, calling what Foligno did to Lowry at the end of their fight “kneeing” feels a little insufficient, considering the way Foligno ground Lowry’s head into the ice.

Russian Machine Never Breaks’ Chris Cerullo captured the spirit of Foligno “kneeing” Lowry quite well. Cerullo described it as a “grounded knee strike,” which is a “strike that’s illegal even in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.”

As an old head who mostly bowed out of UFC when it became more civilized and lighter on Gracies and Shamrocks, I’ll take Cerullo’s word for it. (At least Foligno didn’t fish-hook on Lowry.)

In a quirk that may inspire further violence, the NHL suspended Foligno two games, which means he’s eligible to return for the Wild against (starts boarding up doors and windows) … the Jets, in Winnipeg.

Get your straws and milkshakes ready, for there may be blood.

