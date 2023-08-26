Wild finishes, breakout performances, big statements: Week 2 Arizona HS football rewind

It was the first big week of the Arizona high school football season with a full slate of games, and the drama was everywhere. From Bullhead City to Flagstaff to Tucson to the Valley, it had it all. Crazy finishes. Monster breakout performances. Clutch efforts. Big statements.

Let's wind back Week 2:

What we learned

If Chandler Hamilton was considered among those that could have been No. 1 to start the season, then Peoria Liberty is somewhere in another stratosphere. The Lions weren't trying to make a statement in their 56-20 rout of the Huskies. But it was loud and clear who they are. They are the team to beat, or, at least, right up there with defending Open state champion and No. 1-ranked Chandler Basha. Basha rolled over Mesa Westwood. That was expected. Things get tougher next when the Bears face two-time defending 6A champion Gilbert Highland. But nobody saw this complete dismantling of Hamilton by Liberty.

Liberty Lions senior running back Jon Wilson (32) runs the ball against the Hamilton Huskies at Liberty High School in Peoria, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Alex Gould/Special for The Republic

Hamilton came in ranked No. 3 in the Super 10 by The Arizona Republic; Liberty was No. 2. But this Lions offense is better than what they had last year, mainly because out-of-state move-in tailback Jon Wilson is a game changer that now gives the Lions two explosive players in the backfield, with senior quarterback Navi Bruzon on a mission to lead this team to an Open state championship after winning the Gatorade Arizona High School Football Player of the Year last season. Bruzon was spot-on with his array of targets. And the home run plays by Wilson, including that 80-yard sprint down the sideline, will only make it easier for Bruzon to pick his spots when to burn secondaries. Bruzon threw three TD passes and ran for another, but he could have easily had five TD passes because two of them were dropped. Wide receiver Braylon Gardner is moved outside with offensive lineman Ryan Wolfer moving to tight end. Those are two big, physical targets. Wolfer caught a TD pass and Gardner had scoring catches of 34 and 44 yards that ended any Hamilton momentum it had going in a 42-point second quarter by the Lions.

Williams Field Black Hawks junior running back Dylan Lee (5) runs the ball against the Centennial Coyotes at Centennial HS football field in Peoria on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Biggest building moment

It's what Gilbert Williams Field pulled off to beat Brophy Prep 35-34 on Central High School's field in an ending for the ages, one that might not be topped again this season, even if it was Week 1 for the big schools. Brophy Prep was cruising to victory, leading 34-20. And even after Williams Field made it a one-possession game, the Black Hawks got pinned at their 1-yard line with about two minutes to go. Quarterback Kody Guy was hit hard as he released a pass out of the end zone. It was intercepted, but, as the defender was about to run it into the end zone to clinch a Brophy win, wide receiver Cameron Cooke chased him down, punched the ball loose and it rolled out of the end zone. Touchback. "Now we had new life," coach Steve Campbell said.

It resulted in a 19-yard net gain for Williams Field, which now had the ball on its 20. But without Guy, who was knocked out of the game with an injury. Enter backup Xavier Buckles, who ended up breaking loose up the middle for a 24-yard TD run with 24 seconds left, cutting Brophy's lead to 34-33. Campbell said he would have kicked the extra point to take it to overtime, but Guy is their holder, so he had nobody to hold for the point-after try. That created a two-point situation. Dylan Lee took a pitch on an option play. As Lee was corralled by his face mask in the backfield, he alertly shoveled a pass into the end zone for Cooke, who was open. Williams Field wins 35-34.

"The football gods happened to be there," Campbell said. "Our holder is Kody, so we said, 'Let's go for it.' Dylan just makes a play. It's a run play all the way, it's an outside option. He knows he gets face masked. He's not at the line of scrimmage yet. He sees Cameron in the end zone and flips it to him. It's a good, heads up football play."

This is one game, which doesn't make or break a season, but this is huge in Williams Field's growth to start the year.

"If we don't take advantage of that from a building standpoint, a growth standpoint, it's just another game," Campbell said.

Best varsity debuts

Central freshman quarterback Cam Allen was 10 of 11 passing for 240 yards and four TDs in the Bobcats' 61-21 rout at Paradise Valley. It was just five years ago that Paradise Valley beat Central, 42-0. Central's football program has been completely transformed during Chandler Hovik's time as head coach. And he wasn't afraid to hand the offense to a freshman, whose father Mat is the team's offensive coordinator. It was like they were drawing up plays in the backyard. The only incompletion was a dropped pass. And the Bobcats showed they're not going to be one-dimensional after tailback Khameron Athy's move from Tennessee this summer. Athy had 122 yards rushing on 13 carries with two TDs, and returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score. Central also had two defensive touchdowns.

"Five years ago at their place, they beat us 42-0," Hovik said. "This week our message was let's go return the favor."

Another big-time varsity debut was turned in by Gilbert Higley sophomore quarterback Gunner Fagrell, who was 23 of 35 for 446 yards and five TDs in a 49-14 rout of rival Gilbert Campo Verde. Higley lost its starting QB, Jamar Malone, in the offseason with his move to IMG Academy in Florida after leading the Knights to their first 5A title. All the preseason hype surrounded junior transfer quarterback Luke Haugo, and the major college attention he was getting since his move from Phoenix North. But Haugo won't be eligible to play until Week 6 due to the AIA transfer rule, along with two quality wide receivers.

"We noticed that," Higley coach Eddy Zubey said about the buzz that Higley won't be a treat until the second half of the season. "Kids took that personal. We played off that."

Aug 25, 2023; Peoria, AZ, USA; Centennial Coyotes Noah Carter (11) reacts after making a first down against the Desert Edge Scorpions during a game played at Centennial High. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Best statement

Peoria Centennial's defense let it be known the Coyotes are back to play tough, hard-nosed, pressurizing defense that marked those great championship teams under coach Richard Taylor with his son Andrew coaching the defense. The Coyote's 13-0 win over Goodyear Desert Edge showed what kind of beast senior Noah Carter is off the edge and how he might be the most dangerous two-way player in Arizona. He also had a big catch that led to a touchdown. Centennial's offense is good but Desert Edge also has a stout defense, led by three guys — cornerback Aundre Gibson, linebacker Jonathan Kamara and edge rusher Deshawn Warner -- who have all committed to Kansas. For this Centennial defense to keep an offense led by dual threat QB Hezekiah Millender off the scoreboard shows that Centennial's going to be a tough out when it comes Open playoff time.

Best comeback

Mesa Mountain View's season took a bad turn last season after quarterback Jack Germaine's season-ending torn ACL, his third torn ACL since he was an eighth grader. He could have quit then. But he bounced back. And, after Friday night's 40-20 win over Queen Creek, in which he completed 22 of 37 passes for 344 yards and four TDs, he's back, better than ever. This could be the start of a comeback season for the ages for the senior, who is leading a team that starts eight underclassmen on defense. Mountain View lost its last five games without Germaine last year and went 2-8, but things gets tougher next week with a trip to Scottsdale Saguaro, which has reached the last two Open finals.

Around the state

— Bullhead City Mohave led 20-0 before visiting and second-ranked (3A) Surprise Paradise Honors, behind QB Gage Baker, rallied to go up 22-20 in the third quarter. Despite some adversity, Mohave then powered its way to a 56-28 to let the rest of 3A know it won't be messing around this year, behind a strong-armed quarterback in sophomore Joe Yoney Jr., and bullish back/linebacker Jonathan Williams.

— Saguaro senior QB Mason Bray settled down after a couple of series in his first varsity start, and threw for 309 yards and five TDs, completing 21 or 34, in a 49-35 win at American Leadership Queen Creek, which was playing its first 6A game four years after winning the 3A title. Enoch Watson, in his ALA QC debut, was 19 of 41 for 295 yards and four TDs.

— In only the second win against Snowflake in school history, Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain had a dominant defensive effort in the 24-14 win, led by linebacker James Giggey, an Arizona State commit. The last time Bradshaw Mountain beat Snowflake was in the 1994 3A semifinals when David Moran was the quarterback. Gabriel Ricketts had more than 100 yards and two TDs in Friday's win.

— Despite a strong second-half rally by Sunnyslope senior and Oregon-commit Luke Moga, Glendale Cactus held on for a 41-32 win, as junior Nikko Boncore was tremendous on both sides of the ball. He had 12 catches for 195 yards and a TD and ran for a TD. He also had an interception for Cactus.

— Salpointe Catholic let it be known who rules Southern Arizona in football in a 35-14 home win over Marana, as the defense got nasty and the offense was efficient.

— Basha had no trouble beating Westwood, 66-7, as Arizona-commit Demond Williams Jr., completed 13 of 14 for 340 yards and four TDs and ran for 83 yards and two more scores — all in the first half.

— Junior QB Grayson Merrill passed for 165 yards and two TDs and ran for 202 yards and five scores on just 10 carries in St. David's 47-8 1A rout at Sells Baboquivari.

— Benson bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 62-6 rout of Maricopa Sequoia Pathway that spoiled coach Kerry Taylor's coaching debut with SPA. Flint Davis ran just five times for 112 yards and three TDs.

— Yuma Catholic made a big statement in its 56-28 win at Tempe Marcos de Niza that it is a legit 4A title contender, behind Oregon commit, edge rusher Jaxson Jones, who had four sacks and six tackles for losses. Taut Ford ran for 116 yards and four TDs and Nash Ott, in his first varsity start, was 13 of 16 for 304 yards and three TDs.

-- Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor stuck to a ground game to defeat Scottsdale Chaparral 26-6, rolling up more than 400 rushing yards with three backs all going for more than 100 (Nathan Bayus, 178; Kayden Armstrong, 142; Bentley Corbin, 112). SDO only attempted five passes.

Week 3 Game of the Week

Basha's first home game since winning state is Friday night when the Bears take on two-time defending 6A champion Gilbert Highland, which is coming off a 45-14 rout of Glendale Mountain Ridge. Highland is led by QB Kalen Fisher and backs Eli Kerby and Kody Cullimore.

