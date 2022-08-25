Wild fight breaks out between Bengals and Rams at practice

Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.

Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022

In this image, you can see Donald with a Cincinnati helmet in each hand:

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, the coaches called the joint practice after the melee. Jalen Ramsey, the Rams cornerback, stayed behind to work on technique with Bengals coaches:

Ok now a straight-up fight breaks out. Big scrum and a couple helmets swinging. Hard to see how it started but a big one was brewing. After it diffuses and teams separate, Jalen Ramsey stays out in the field to talk through technique with one of the Bengals’ WRs coaches. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 25, 2022

