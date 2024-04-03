Wild escape Senators' surge for 3-2 win, make headway in wild-card race

Overtime hasn't been kind to the Wild, and they barely avoided another run-in.

Vinni Lettieri capitalized with 6 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third period to boost the Wild to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center that snapped Ottawa's five-game win streak.

With their competition in the Western Conference wild-card race idle, the Wild gained ground on St. Louis and Los Angeles: They're three points behind the Blues and six shy of the Kings for the last playoff spot with eight games left on their schedule.

Mason Shaw netted his first goal of the season almost a year to the day he suffered a fourth knee injury, Kirill Kaprizov's assist on Matt Boldy's goal lifted him up the Wild's all-time scoring list, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots in his return to the crease after two games off.

Overall, the Wild have won eight of their last 13 games, and they rebounded from their unusual 2-1 loss to Vegas in overtime last Saturday in which they forfeited a point after pulling their goalie and giving up an empty-net goal. They were also missing two key veterans.

Marcus Foligno had core muscle surgery earlier in the day and will miss the rest of the season after dealing with a groin injury, while Ryan Hartman began serving a three-game suspension for throwing his stick in the direction of the officials at the conclusion of that game against the Golden Knights; Adam Beckman slotted into the lineup in Hartman's absence.

The Wild tested Ottawa goalie Joonas Korpisalo infrequently in the first period, racking up just five shots, but they connected on their second attempt when Shaw buried a slick cross-zone pass from Zach Bogosian at 12:32.

This was Shaw's first goal in his 13th game with the Wild this season after recovering a fourth ACL tear suffered last April 1 at Vegas. After healing his knee, Shaw restarted his career with Iowa in the American Hockey League before signing with the Wild in February.

Boldy doubled the Wild's lead just 49 seconds into the second period when he flung the puck by Korpisalo (17 saves) from the middle for his 26th goal.

Kaprizov's assist was his 317th point, which tied him with Mikael Granlund for eighth in Wild history.

But the Senators improved as the period progressed and at 7:43, they started to rally on the power play when Drake Batherson roofed the puck over Fleury seconds after Tim Stutzle hit the post.

Ottawa's next power play delivered the equalizer: An uncontested one-timer by Jakob Chychrun 2:42 into the third period that Batherson and Stutzle set up.

As for the Wild, they blanked on their four power plays.