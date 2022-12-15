Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves lays huge open-ice hit on Red Wings defenseman

Ryan Reaves will undoubtedly be haunting Detroit Red Wings fans following the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 win on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Ryan Reaves is reminding the hockey world why he's still one of the most feared players in the NHL today.

In the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, Reaves delivered a bone-crushing hit to defenseman Filip Hronek, who was skating the puck out of his own end.

Ryan Reaves just HAMMERED Filip Hronek with a massive hit in Detroit's zone#mnwild #LGRW pic.twitter.com/1c2h72Ol1U — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 15, 2022

Reaves was not penalized on the play. Hronek was left bloodied and stayed down for several moments before skating off with the help of some of his teammates.

The Red Wings later announced that the 25-year-old would not return to the contest.

UPDATE: #RedWings defenseman Filip Hronek will not return tonight. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 15, 2022

Predictably, opinion was dividing online over the legality of the hit, as some argued that the head was targeted and was the principal point of contact.

Dirty hit to the head but hey no call!! — Tom (@tzo1993) December 15, 2022

Clear headshot should be minimum 5 games — blue (@theblueautumn) December 15, 2022

Headshot. Anyone who doesn’t see it is blind. — Those Pesky Isles (@HunziJake) December 15, 2022

Others defended the hit as a clean play and, despite the unfortunate injury to Hronek, were satisfied with the throwback style of the collision.

Story continues

Ryan Reaves with a massive hit. Some will cry about it being a head shot, but that isn’t at all. Not even a penalty imho. Just caught a player with his head down in the worst spot on the ice. Really unfortunate for Hronek pic.twitter.com/BHZYZK4No3 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 15, 2022

Hope FH is okay 👍 but

What a great clean 🧼 fair body check! Wow 🏒🇨🇦🇺🇸 — Steve Kouleas (@stevekouleas) December 15, 2022

Reaves continued his physical play in the second frame, muscleing Gustav Lindstrom into the boards in the corner, prompting a reaction from Ben Chiarot, who had had enough of Reaves' antics. Chiarot and Reaves - listed at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively - squared off in a short fight before being separated and assessed five minute majors.

Here's the Reaves hit that started all the commotion #mnwild #LGRW https://t.co/m82fDSQV7o pic.twitter.com/VGHf1ff6gM — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 15, 2022

Ryan Reaves just landed a few good ones on Ben Chiarot... not the guy you want to fight#mnwild #LGRW pic.twitter.com/GoSVju17rJ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 15, 2022

Reaves flexed his bicep after the fight, raising the Xcel Energy Center crowd to their feet.

Reaves was only inches away from putting the proverbial cherry on top of his big night, placing a shot just wide of an empty net that would have put the game to bed.

Ryan Reaves misses the empty net. pic.twitter.com/XrL5Bvgbzr — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) December 15, 2022

Frederick Gaudreau would add an empty netter to secure Minnesota's 4-1 win moments later.

The Red Wings may have the NHL on TNT panel to blame for motivating Reaves on Wednesday, as panelist and former NHLer Paul Bissonnette chirped the 35-year-old in a pre-game interview, causing a hilarious exchange on live TV.

"You're real tough from a couple states away" ☠️



Never a dull moment with Reavo 😂 pic.twitter.com/U5Jfv5PZrP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 15, 2022

Reaves was acquired from the Rangers on Nov. 25 for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025 after the enforcer reportedly requested a move out of New York. The 15-year veteran has three assists and 14 penalty minutes in 21 games in 2022-23.

More from Yahoo Sports