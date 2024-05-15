Wild cut ties with Vladislav Firstov after winger clears waivers

Vladislav Firstov cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon and the Wild terminated his contract, a three-year entry deal that was set to expire after next season.

The move was a mutual agreement. Firstov, 22, wasn’t interested in playing next season in North America. His deal was worth $925,000 at the NHL level at $70,000 with the American League affiliate in Iowa.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NHL entry draft, Firstov, 22, has played most of his professional career in the Russian elite Kontinental Hockey League with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, where he scored 28 goals and 61 points in 114 regular-season games. The Wild lent him to Torpedo after he played nine games in Des Moines.

After Torpedo’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs this spring, he was sent to Iowa, were he had two goals and four points in 10 games. The 42nd overall pick in the 2019, Firstov finished his AHL career with two goals and six points in 19 games.

He is an unrestricted free agent in North America.