Wild coach John Hynes will be U.S. assistant for 4-Nations Face-Off

Wild head coach John Hynes has been named an assistant coach for the 2025 U.S. Men’s National Team that will compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off scheduled for Feb. 12-20

Staged by the NHL and NHLPA will be a round-robin format between teams from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden. It will be held in Boston and Montreal.

Hynes, who became the Wild’s coach late last November, was Team USA head coach for the IIHF World Championships in May. The U.S. finished fifth after losing a quarterfinal game, 1-0, to host Czechia in Prague but finished second in Group B with a 5-0-1-1 record.

He is the first assistant coach named to head coach Mike Sullivan’s staff. According to U.S. and Wild general manager Bill Guerin, additional coaches and support staff will be announced at a later date.

4-Nations Face-Off

The tournament will pit four teams of NHL players against one another Feb. 12-20 (all times CST).

MONTREAL, Bell Centre

Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: U.S. vs. Finland, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, noon; U.S. vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

BOSTON, TD Garden

Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, noon; Sweden vs. U.S., 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: Championship game, 7 p.m.

