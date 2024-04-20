Wild coach John Hynes to lead 2024 U.S. Men’s National Team

The Minnesota Wild introduced John Hynes as their new head coach before morning skate on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - John Hynes just finished his first season with the Minnesota Wild as the team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years.

On Friday, Hynes was named the head coach for the 2024 U.S. Men’s National Team. They’ll compete at the IIHF World Championships May 10-26 in Ostrava/Prague and Czechia. Hynes started in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils in 2015 before going to the Nashville Predators from 2020-23. Hynes was named the head coach of the Wild early in the season, after Bill Guerin fired Dean Evason following a slow start.

The Wild finished the 2023-24 season 39-33-10, and their 88 points wasn’t nearly enough to earn a playoff spot. He went 34-24-5 after replacing Evason.

This will mark Hynes’ third stint with the U.S. Men’s National Team. He won three medals with the Under-18 team at the World Junior Championships – gold in 2006, silver in 2004 and bronze in 2008. He was an assistant for the 2004 team that won gold. Hynes was also the head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program from 2003-09.