Wild Card Week Wednesday Injury Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars

The Chargers had their second practice on Wednesday ahead of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars.

Here is a look at the injury report:

Player Injury Participation EDGE Joey Bosa Groin FP CB Bryce Callahan Groin FP FB Zander Horvath Ankle FP LB Kenneth Murray Neck FP LB Amen Ogbongmegia Biceps FP OT Trey Pipkins Knee FP WR Mike Williams Back DNP

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Mike Williams remained out of practice as he nurses a back contusion he suffered in the season finale against the Broncos.

On Tuesday, Brandon Staley called Williams day to day.

With tomorrow’s practice being the final one before the game, we will have a better understanding of whether Williams has a chance to play.

Jaguars injury report

Player Injury Participation QB Trevor Lawrence Toe LP WR Kendric Pryor Shoulder LP WR Jamal Agnew Shoulder LP LS Ross Matiscik Back FP K Riley Patterson Right FP OL Brandon Scherff Knee LP

