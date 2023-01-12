Wild Card Week Wednesday Injury Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars
The Chargers had their second practice on Wednesday ahead of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars.
Here is a look at the injury report:
Player
Injury
Participation
EDGE Joey Bosa
Groin
FP
CB Bryce Callahan
Groin
FP
FB Zander Horvath
Ankle
FP
LB Kenneth Murray
Neck
FP
LB Amen Ogbongmegia
Biceps
FP
OT Trey Pipkins
Knee
FP
WR Mike Williams
Back
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Mike Williams remained out of practice as he nurses a back contusion he suffered in the season finale against the Broncos.
On Tuesday, Brandon Staley called Williams day to day.
With tomorrow’s practice being the final one before the game, we will have a better understanding of whether Williams has a chance to play.
Jaguars injury report
Player
Injury
Participation
QB Trevor Lawrence
Toe
LP
WR Kendric Pryor
Shoulder
LP
WR Jamal Agnew
Shoulder
LP
LS Ross Matiscik
Back
FP
K Riley Patterson
Right
FP
OL Brandon Scherff
Knee
LP