Wild Card Week Wednesday Injury Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

The Chargers had their second practice on Wednesday ahead of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars.

Here is a look at the injury report:

Player

Injury

Participation

EDGE Joey Bosa

Groin

FP

CB Bryce Callahan

Groin

FP

FB Zander Horvath

Ankle

FP

LB Kenneth Murray

Neck

FP

LB Amen Ogbongmegia

Biceps

FP

OT Trey Pipkins

Knee

FP

WR Mike Williams

Back

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Mike Williams remained out of practice as he nurses a back contusion he suffered in the season finale against the Broncos.

On Tuesday, Brandon Staley called Williams day to day.

With tomorrow’s practice being the final one before the game, we will have a better understanding of whether Williams has a chance to play.

Jaguars injury report

Player

Injury

Participation

QB Trevor Lawrence

Toe

LP

WR Kendric Pryor

Shoulder

LP

WR Jamal Agnew

Shoulder

LP

LS Ross Matiscik

Back

FP

K Riley Patterson

Right

FP

OL Brandon Scherff

Knee

LP

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire

Recommended Stories