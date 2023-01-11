Wild Card Week Tuesday Injury Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars
With the Chargers playing on Saturday, they had their first practice on Tuesday ahead of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars.
But since it was a walkthrough practice rather than the typical full-speed practice, the first injury report is an estimation of participation had Los Angeles held a full practice.
Player
Injury
Participation
EDGE Joey Bosa
Groin
FP
CB Bryce Callahan
Groin
FP
FB Zander Horvath
Ankle
FP
LB Kenneth Murray
Neck
FP
LB Amen Ogbongmegia
Biceps
FP
OT Trey Pipkins
Knee
FP
WR Mike Williams
Back
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Mike Williams went through treatment on Tuesday and is “day-to-day,” per Brandon Staley. Staley expects Williams to practice at some point this week but is unsure of the capacity.
Joey Bosa will appear on the injury report with a groin designation, Staley said.
“Kind of like Justin [Herbert] last week — how you list a guy on the report, but they’re full [participation]. That’s just the nature of it,” Staley said of Bosa.
Kenneth Murray Jr. will be back in practice after sustaining a stinger that forced him out of the Week 18 matchup with the Broncos.
Jaguars injury report
Player
Injury
Participation
QB Trevor Lawrence
Toe
LP
WR Jamal Agnew
Shoulder
LP
LS Ross Matiscik
Back
FP
K Riley Patterson
Right
FP
OL Brandon Scherff
Knee
LP