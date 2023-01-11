Wild Card Week Tuesday Injury Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars

With the Chargers playing on Saturday, they had their first practice on Tuesday ahead of the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars.

But since it was a walkthrough practice rather than the typical full-speed practice, the first injury report is an estimation of participation had Los Angeles held a full practice.

Player

Injury

Participation

EDGE Joey Bosa

Groin

FP

CB Bryce Callahan

Groin

FP

FB Zander Horvath

Ankle

FP

LB Kenneth Murray

Neck

FP

LB Amen Ogbongmegia

Biceps

FP

OT Trey Pipkins

Knee

FP

WR Mike Williams

Back

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Mike Williams went through treatment on Tuesday and is “day-to-day,” per Brandon Staley. Staley expects Williams to practice at some point this week but is unsure of the capacity.

Joey Bosa will appear on the injury report with a groin designation, Staley said.

“Kind of like Justin [Herbert] last week — how you list a guy on the report, but they’re full [participation]. That’s just the nature of it,” Staley said of Bosa.

Kenneth Murray Jr. will be back in practice after sustaining a stinger that forced him out of the Week 18 matchup with the Broncos.

Jaguars injury report

Player

Injury

Participation

QB Trevor Lawrence

Toe

LP

WR Jamal Agnew

Shoulder

LP

LS Ross Matiscik

Back

FP

K Riley Patterson

Right

FP

OL Brandon Scherff

Knee

LP

