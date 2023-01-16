Wild Card Sunday Night Freestyle: Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy impress in first playoff action, while Chargers & Ravens have unanswered questions

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to recap five of the six games from a surprisingly tight wild card weekend.

Many of the young quarterbacks shined in their first playoff appearances, including Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy, who all led their teams to victories.

Charles and Frank also address the latest news with Lamar Jackson's contract, what's next for Brandon Staley and the Chargers, whether or not there's cause for concern with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and what kind of contract we can expect for Giants QB Daniel Jones and Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

1:30 Baltimore Ravens fall to Cincinnati Bengals; what's the latest on Lamar Jackson's contract?

15:20 New York Giants narrowly upset the Minnesota Vikings as Daniel Jones puts on a show

27:10 Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the third largest comeback in NFL playoff history to defeat Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers

39:35 Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins despite a heroic effort from Mike McDaniel and his third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson

47:40 Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers looked dominant in their victory over Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks

