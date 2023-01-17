Wild Card Recap: The end of Brady in TB, historic Charger-ing & Daniel Jones sinks the Vikings

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap all six of the games from a wildly entertaining NFL Wild Card weekend and look ahead to the offseason plans for the teams that were eliminated.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore really shined on Monday night, effectively ending Tom Brady’s time with the Buccaneers. He likely won’t find a home with the 49ers, who continue to get impressive performances from rookie QB Brock Purdy and an offense filled with playmakers.

The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to lose to the Jaguars, and it’s mostly the fault of their run game that has struggled all season. The Bills put up a terrible performance against the Dolphins, who fought against the play clock just as much as they battled against the Bills.

In “The Fraud Bowl”, the Vikings lived up to (bad) expectations but the Giants (and QB Daniel Jones) might have something special brewing. If nothing else, they’ve built an ecosystem that free agents will be eager to join this offseason.

Finally, the Bengals squeaked by Tyler Huntley and the Ravens, who have to figure out what’s going on with Lamar Jackson and then figure out their offensive identity going forward.

