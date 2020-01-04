Wild Card preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Here we go.

At one point the Seattle Seahawks seemed destined for the NFC West crown and a first-round bye. Instead, they're the No. 5 seed in the NFC and will have to win three-straight road games in order to make it to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Seattle's road begins on Sunday against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, a place the Seahawks have already won once this year back in Week 12 of the regular season.

Philadelphia won four-straight games to close the year in order to win the NFC East. However, the Eagles are extremely banged up. They're without starting offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson. Tight end Zach Ertz is also questionable to play. That's without mentioning Philly's decimated receiving core. Meanwhile, Seattle is about as healthy as possible going into this one.

It's obviously going to be a nail-biter, because let's be honest, that's the only way Seattle knows how to do business. But I think the Seahawks ultimately prevail. Here are five players who will play crucial roles in making that happen.

1. Ziggy Ansah

Ansah has been largely invisible for the majority of the season. The exception was in Week 12 against the Eagles. With Jadeveon Clowney out of the lineup, Ansah stepped up big time with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five total pressures. It was by far his best game of the season and a performance that hasn't been replicated since. Clowney and Ansah were both blanked against the 49ers in Week 17. That can't happen again on Sunday.

2. Quandre Diggs

Diggs' highly-anticipated return will come against the Eagles after he's missed the team's last two games with a high-ankle sprain. Diggs accounted for a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against the Eagles in Week 12. Seattle's defense forced at least two turnovers in all five games in which Diggs played. They're desperate to get him back patrolling the middle of the secondary. Diggs, even if he's not completely 100%, is a sizeable upgrade over Lano Hill.

3. Jarran Reed

Reed's regression is one of the lesser talked about storylines this season. He posted just two sacks in 10 games, a far cry from his level of disruption in 2018 where he racked up 10.5 sacks. Who knows how much the 6-game suspension threw him off this year. That's moot at this point. What's important is that Reed picks his game up in the postseason. He has the chance to feast on a banged up Eagles offensive line, and he'll play a crucial role in containing talented rookie running back Miles Sanders.

4. Cody Barton

I wrote earlier this week about why I believe Barton is Seattle's x-factor in this one. He's got two starts under his belt at SAM linebacker which should serve the rookie well against the Eagles. It's important for Barton to avoid costly miscues or missed assignments, but any play he's able to make would be a contribution that most aren't counting on going into Sunday. I'm predicting Barton comes up with a clutch sack against Carson Wentz.

5. DK Metcalf

Metcalf came up big for the Seahawks in Week 17 against the 49ers with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He finished his fantastic rookie season with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven scores. Seattle will need him to continue to be a go-to No. 2 target given all the attention Tyler Lockett commands from defenses. Metcalf also has the size and athleticism to be a monster in the red zone, evidenced by his 14-yard score against the 49ers. The rookie had a few costly drops in Week 12 against the Eagles, including one that would have been a long touchdown. I expect a bounce back performance from Metcalf against Philadelphia's outside corners that haven't been shy about giving up big plays.

Wild Card preview: 5 Seahawks players to watch vs. the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest