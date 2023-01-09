Only minutes after the Seahawks clinched the final wild-card playoff berth, the NFL announced the wild card weekend schedule.

Tom Brady and the Bucs face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a season-opening win over them in September.

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The NFL will announce the divisional playoff schedule next weekend.

Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk