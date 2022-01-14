Wild-card playoff preview: What the Rams must do to beat the Cardinals

This season, both the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals started their seasons with 7-1 records, and both teams fell a bit from there. The Rams finished 12-5, the Cardinals finished 11-6, and when these two teams faced off in Week 14, it wasn’t just for NFC West bragging rights, or for the Rams’ potential revenge after losing 37-20 to Arizona in Week 4 — it was about potential postseason relevance.

Sean McVay’s team evened the score with a 30-23 win in which Matthew Stafford had a major rebound during a nasty stretch, Aaron Donald did his usual “Destroyer of Worlds” thing, and Cooper Kupp caught 13 passes on 15 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown. Kyler Murray threw no touchdown passes and two interceptions on 49 attempts, and were it not for a running game that was productive when it needed to be, this could have been a blowout in the Rams’ direction. This, by the way, was without Jalen Ramsey, who missed that game because he was on the Reserve/COVID list.

The Cardinals recovered their onside kick with 37 seconds left in the game, but Donald ended any threat of a tie or a win with an 18-yard sack of Murray to run out the clock, which is kind of how things went for Arizona all day.

If the Rams are going to take two of three against the Cards this season and advance to the divisional round, here’s what they’ll need to do.

Help Matthew Stafford stay within himself.

The Rams traded Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick to the Lions this past offseason for the services of Matthew Stafford because Sean McVay was tired of dealing with Goff’s ceiling. And in the first half of the season — Weeks 1-9 — Stafford was the NFL’s most efficient quarterback. He completed 219 of 321 passes (68.2%) for 2,771 yards (8.6 YPA). 23 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a league-best passer rating of 111.0.

But since Week 10, Stafford has been anything but consistently efficient. He’s completed 185 of 280 passes (66.1%) for 2,115 yards (7.6 YPA), 18 touchdowns, a league-high 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 93.7. Which goes to show that this passing game can still be pretty explosive even when the quarterback is throwing the ball where he shouldn’t a lot of the time.

Stafford’s best game in the second half of the season? Week 14 against the Cardinals. Arizona’s pass defense has been a major liability down the stretch, plummeting like Monty Python’s dead parrot from second in the NFL in pass defense DVOA in the first half of the season, and 28th in the second half. That declining defense allowed Stafford to complete 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 139.2.

But overall, Stafford has been a mess more often than not of late. Defenses are jumping all over his first reads, and this is a major component of his high volume of pick-sixes. He’s missing open receivers a lot, the deep passes have generally been an adventure, and the Rams REALLY miss Robert Woods in their passing game.

I’ve already detailed all of that here, so…

…McVay and Stafford had better hope for coverage breakdowns like they saw on this 51-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson in Week 14. Coverage allowed the score up the numbers, and had Stafford thrown the ball to Odell Beckham Jr. on the deep crosser, that would have been six (or close to it) as well.

McVay must scheme Stafford into favorable situations, and Arizona’s pass defense would like to be a little less helpful in that regard.

Get after Arizona's guards.

In the Week 14 matchup, Cardinals guards Max Garcia and Sean Harlow had precious few answers for the Rams’ interior defensive line, and that wasn’t just Aaron Donald. The NFL’s Superman did go off at a season-high level with three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries, but it was also Donald’s linemate, underrated interior pass-rusher Greg Gaines, who rolled up against Harlow with a sack of his own, and two quarterback hurries. Neither Garcia nor Harlow were at all ready for it, and both guys were directly responsible for more harassments than Kyler Murray anticipated.

On this sack, Donald just threw Garcia aside in hilarious fashion (Murray knew enough to give himself up as quickly as possible)…

…and though this sack was on Murray to a point, Harlow was outclassed by Gaines.

A healthy Justin Pugh has replaced Harlow at left guard in the Cardinals’ last four games, but Pugh also allowed a couple pressures against the Rams in Week 4. The matchups between defensive tackles and guards is a distinct advantage for the Rams, and they need to exploit that for all it’s worth.

Murray was pressured on 40 of his 97 dropbacks against the Rams this season, and when pressured, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 55.7. When he wasn’t pressured against this defense, Murray completed 39 of 53 passes for 431 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 109.9.

Stop the run with light boxes.

If there's one thing Cardinals head coach and offensive shot-caller Kliff Kingsbury likes to call, it's power runs out of spread personnel. This season, the NFL's three most rushing attempts out of 10 personnel (four receivers, one running back, no tight ends) come from Cardinals running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, and quarterback Kyler Murray. Those three ballcarriers out of 10 personnel have combined in 2021 for 350 yards, 166 yards after contact, and five touchdowns on 59 attempts.

The Rams can counter that with an impressive ability to stop the run out of light boxes — six or fewer defenders at line or linebacker depth. Under Brandon Staley in 2020 and Raheem Morris in 2021, this is a big part of the Rams’ defensive DNA. Morris’ defense has run light boxes on 76% of its snaps this season, highest rate in the league.

Generally speaking, the Rams have the personnel to do this and still stop the run, but it’s been a problem against this particular offense. In Week 4, Arizona ran six times out of 10 personnel against light boxes, gaining 94 yards and 18 yards after contact on just six carries. In the Week 14 rematch, Kingsbury called more runs out of 11 personnel (three receivers, one running back, one tight end), but this one-yard touchdown run from Conner shows exactly how the Cardinals like to spread your defense out, and can still run the ball down your throat.

