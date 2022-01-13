Wild-card playoff preview: What the Cowboys must to do beat the 49ers

Though many of the wild-card games in the 2021 postseason are regular-season rematches, there isn’t much recent background on the 49ers-Cowboys playoff game. These two teams last faced each other in Week 15 of the 2020 season. It was a 41-33 Cowboys win in which neither Dak Prescott nor Jimmy Garoppolo were on the field. Dallas’ defense, then run by Mike Nolan, wasn’t a patch on the defense we’ve seen under Dan Quinn in 2021, while the 49ers’ defense has stayed solid from season to season.

Now, we have two offenses with recent question marks who have seemed to turn things around of late. Prescott hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 14, and he had 13 touchdown passes in Dallas’ last four games. Garoppolo doesn’t have the same juice as Prescott does, but he did make some big-time throws in the Week 18 win over the Rams that put his team in the playoffs.

This game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 16. and if the Cowboys are to win their first playoff game since 2018, here’s a few things they must do.

Help Trevon Diggs with deep double moves.

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2021, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs became the first NFL player with at least 11 interceptions in a season since Everson Walls did it for Dallas in 1981. Seasons with 11 or more interceptions by a single player have only happened 28 times in NFL history, and given the structure of modern passing games, this level of ballhawking may be more impressive now than it has ever been.

But as much as Diggs has shown as a pass defender, there’s a lot of discussion about his overall efficiency and effectiveness. This season, per Pro Football Focus, Diggs has allowed 55 catches on 96 targets for 1,016 yards, 425 yards after the catch, and five touchdowns. The architecture of those touchdowns allowed is fascinating.

For whatever reason, opposing teams are throwing more deep stuff with double moves at the Cowboys than against any other secondary, and it’s not really close. Per Sports Info Solutions, Diggs has 22 coverage snaps against such routes, and the only NFL player who had more this regular season (23) was Anthony Brown, Diggs’ bookend cornerback. Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis ranked third with 21, and safety Jayron Kearse ranked fourth in the league with 20.

So, this is a thing. And of the five touchdowns Diggs has allowed this season, four have come on deep double moves. None of his 11 interceptions have come against these concepts. Brown, Lewis, and Kearse have allowed no touchdowns on those routes, and Lewis, Kearse, and safety Malik Hooker have interceptions against them.

Here’s Teddy Bridgewater’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick in Week 9, and this is exactly the problem. Patrick hit Diggs with a quick stutter down the boundary, Diggs had no help up top, and that was that.

So, it’s more specifically a Diggs thing. And all four of those touchdowns have come in single-high coverage, where Diggs is often isolated against the opposing team’s best receiver. Those Lewis, Kearse, and Hooker picks all came in two-deep coverage, so perhaps Dan Quinn might like to roll with more of that in the postseason.

Counter Kyle Shanahan's complex run concepts.

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has the NFL’s most interesting run game from season to season, and that’s been true in 2021, as well. The 49ers can throw any kind of run concept at you and they’ll have success with it. Wham, trap, inside zone, outside zone, stretch, sweep… whatever it is, Shanahan has iterations in his playbook that will have your defense on its heels.

That run game is also impressively star-proof. This regular season, San Francisco’s leading rusher was sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell, who had it on lock from his first NFL game, San Francisco’s 41-33 Week 1 win over the Lions. Mitchell ran 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, gaining 73 of those yards after first contact.

Elijah Mitchell takes it straight to the house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/zkf8mz7vOt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

Dallas’ defensive front is beyond dynamic when it’s time to rush the passer, but it’s a lighter, quicker front most of the time, and it’s been susceptible to the run at times. Per Football Outsiders, Dallas has allowed 4.36 running back yards per carry this season, and lands in the middle of the pack when it comes to everything from short-yardage stuffs to allowing big plays downfield in the run game. We’re not even talking about receiver Deebo Samuel yet, and Samuel adds an entirely different dimension to San Francisco’s run game.

The Cowboys play defense with their collective hair on fire. That works a lot of the time, but it could be highly problematic against this particular offense.

Make Jimmy Garoppolo process over the middle.

(Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

We know what Jimmy Garoppolo is and what he isn’t at this point. He’s a reasonably mobile guy who can make most throws, and reminds of peak Tony Romo on his better days. On his not-so-better days, it’s usually Garoppolo’s inability to read things over the middle of the field that trips him up.

This season, per Sports Info Solutions, Garoppolo completed 51 of 73 passes charted over the middle for 678 yards, 385 air yards, four touchdowns, and a league-high seven interceptions. Two of those interceptions came against the Titans in Week 16, and Garoppolo had two more-near picks in that game — both were also over the middle. It was the perfect illustrative example of Garoppolo’s ultimate Kryptonite.

With 1:36 left in the first quarter, Garoppolo tried to hit tight end George Kittle in the end zone, only to completely miss the presence of cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins.

Garoppolo almost threw another interception over the middle on this attempt to receiver Deebo Samuel with 4:37 left in the first half.

This is inexcusable. You can't have a quarterback horfing up this many hairballs over the middle. pic.twitter.com/yJqdtD5gfR — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 24, 2021

Then, there was this deep overthrow near the end of the first half which should have been intercepted by safety Kevin Byard…

https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1474216000551796736

…and then, with 8:45 left in the third quarter, Garoppolo bought trouble one too many times and threw his second official interception, this time to safety Amani Hooker. Again, a disastrous throw. Again, over the middle of the field.

The Cowboys have allowed 37 completions in 50 attempts for 509 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions on throws over the middle this season, so Garoppolo could be in a world of hurt here.

