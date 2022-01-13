Wild-card playoff preview: What the Chiefs must do to beat the Steelers

Like the other AFC wild-card games, the Sunday night affair between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs is a rematch of a game from earlier in the season. Back in Week 16, the Chiefs throttled the Steelers by a final score of 36-10. The loss continued extended a seven-game winning streak for Kansas City to eight, while putting a dent in Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes.

But, thanks to an overtime win on the final weekend of the season — and an overtime win by the Las Vegas Raiders in the final game of the season — the Steelers are in and the rematch is set.

In the buildup to this game, the bouquets are flowing back and forth. This week, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger commented that the Steelers were “probably 20 point underdogs,” while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid declared that Pittsburgh “was like a one seed.”

So who wins the final AFC game of the weekend? Here is what the Chiefs must do to beat the Steelers.

Stay patient on offense

October feels like a lifetime ago.

While that statement could be applied to life in general, as we slip into the third year of our new normal, it can certainly be applied to the NFL. Back in October, the Kansas City Chiefs were at the bottom of the AFC West. Sure, they were among a cluster of teams with either 4-2 or 3-3 records, but there were concerns about the Chiefs.

Many were on the defensive side of the football, as that unit looked like a true liability. But concerns over the defense bled into the offense, as Patrick Mahomes and company seemed to have a serious problem.

Two-deep safety coverages.

Teams were playing with two-deep safeties against them, whether Cover 2, Cover 4 (quarters) or Cover 6 (quarter-quarter-half) and forcing the Chiefs to either try and throw deep against those looks, settle for underneath options, or even run the football.

It was working.

Now, since then the Chiefs have started to figure out how to attack these defense. Part of the adjustment has come thanks to what the defense has figured out, as that unit has shored itself up. Mahomes feels he can settle for easier throws and checkdowns now and not turn every throw into a touchdown. Part of it was also the idea that Kansas City did not, as some argued, really have a problem.

Still, the Chiefs offense will need to remain patient against these coverage.

In that Week 16 meeting, the Steelers ran 17 plays with those split-safety looks, and Mahomes showed the patience he’ll need, while also taking advantage of some of their weaknesses. On this early third-down conversion, the Steelers play Cover 4, and Mahomes takes the curl route to Tyreek Hill for the first down:

This play finds the Steelers with two-deep safeties, and the Chiefs are able to pick up eight yards on the ground against that look, turning 1st and 10 into 2nd and 2.

Remaining patient against these looks, taking what the defense gives them and turning to the ground game every now and again, will be critical to the Chiefs having success on offense.

Stop the running game

Coming into this game, it should be no surprise what the Steelers want to do when they have the football.

They want to run the ball.

Beyond discussions about where Roethlisberger is right now as a passer — although more on that in a moment — the Steelers have been more efficient this season when running as opposed to throwing. Looking at their passing and rushing efficiency this season, viewed through the lens of Expected Points Added, you can see how the Steelers stack up against the rest of the league:

On this graph, the lower-left quadrant is where you do not want to be, as that puts you below league average in both the running and the passing game. For the Steelers, while they are near league average on the ground, they are well below league average in the air. Only six teams were worse this season passing the ball: The New York Jets, the Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants.

Not great company.

So, the Steelers will want to run the football with Najee Harris, keep Mahomes on the sideline and turn him into a spectator, and grind the game down. If the Chiefs can stop the run, they’ll be in position to turn the onus on Pittsburgh, and force Roethlisberger to win through the air.

Back in Week 16, the game script got away from the Steelers early, as they were down by three scores midway through the second quarter. Pittsburgh still tried to get their rushing attack going in that game, and ended up gaining 130 yards on 25 carries. But if the Chiefs can slow down Harris and the run game, they’ll put the pressure on Roethlisberger to win in the air.

So, you can probably expect a lot of looks like this play, with the Chiefs playing with a single-high safety and turning either Juan Thornhill or Tyrann Mathieu loose underneath to stop the run:

If Kansas City can stack plays like this together, they’ll put the game in Roethlisberger’s hands. Which gets us to our final point.

Make Roethlisberger earn his scholarship

One of my favorite books, and corresponding movies, is “For Love of the Game.” The book written by Michael Shaara, and the movie starring Kevin Costner, both tell the story of Billy Chapel, an aging pitcher for the Detroit Tigers (the Atlanta Hawks in the book) dealing with the end of his career on one final fall evening in Yankee Stadium, as he strives for a perfect game in what could be his last.

The book — and movie — capture the beauty of the aging athlete, their struggle against the fading sun as they fight to stave off Father Time, who comes in the end for us all.

That has been the story of the past two seasons for Roethlisberger, who has seen his skills diminish on a global stage for the world to see. The arm strength, once a hallmark of his game, has devolved. His decision-making in the pocket is not what it once was, and this ability to stay upright, shrug off a would-be sack and throw a rocket downfield is mirage, harkening us back to a faded memory.

Father Time looms.

Now he takes the field for what could be the last time, against a defense that is going to try and put the game in his hands. What are they going to try and make him do? Try and force him to hit on the “scholarship throws.” A phrase borrowed from Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Karl Scott. Force Roethlisberger to hit on the deep out routes, the shot plays downfield.

Here is Roethlisberger’s passing chart from the Steelers’ Week 17 win against the Cleveland Browns:

Now here is that same chart, from Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens:

Over his last two games, only one throw more than 20 yards downfield was caught. That was last week, and it was caught by a Ravens defender.

On the season, Roethlisberger has completed 19 of 63 passes of 20 yards ore more for 651 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. His Adjusted Completion Percentage, according to charting from Pro Football Focus, is 36.5% on those throws. Only five quarterbacks were worse in that category: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Heinicke, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill.

Conversely, Roethlisberger posted an ACP of 78.7% this year on throws between zero and nine yards downfield, which was second-best in the league. He completed 73.9% of those passes for 1,841 yards and eight touchdowns, against just three interceptions, according to charting from PFF.

Given this, you can expect the Chiefs to try and squat on everything underneath whether in man or zone coverage, and force Roethlisberger to try and beat them over the top. This incompletion from Week 16 might be a view into the future:

The Chiefs sit in Cover 1 on this play and collapse on everything underneath. Roethlisberger tries to hit Ray-Ray McCloud on a quick hitch route, but L’Jarius Sneed breaks up the throw, and the Steelers have to punt.

Can Roethlisberger have his Billy Chapel moment? Can he hit on the deeper throws downfield? Can the aging quarterback stave off Father Time for one more week? If he can, then like the Yankees in the movie, the Chiefs will be forced to simply tip their cap. But if the Chiefs let him get into a rhythm underneath, then they will have played into the Steelers’ hands.

