Wild-card playoff preview: What the Cardinals must do to beat the Rams

The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams faced off twice in the regular season, with decidedly different results. Arizona whomped up on the Rams 37-20 in Week 14, and Sean McVay got Kliff Kingsbury back in Week 14 when the Rams won, 30-23.

On Thursday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the challenges of facing one team three times in the same season.

“We’re starting from scratch, there’s no question. Normally I like to get ahead, but it was hard to get ahead not knowing who your opponent was going to be. We really dabbled in a few of the possible opponents, watched some tape on each one, so it’s been a busy week trying to get caught up because we’re not in our regular process. Anytime you play a team three times, you have film from previous games you can look at, see what went worked, what didn’t, how you can adjust things, how they can adjust things, and just kind of do your best from there.”

If the Cardinals are to do their best, and win the first playoff game of the Kingsbury era, they’ll have to pay attention to these three things.

Use pre-snap motion to create commotion.

For whatever reason, Kingsbury has not liked to use pre-snap motion despite the massive uptick in efficiency it gives his offense. In 2019, Kingsbury’s first season with the Cardinals, Arizona used motion on 31% of their snaps, which ranked 27th in the league. The Cardinals ranked third in Positive Play Rate with motion. In 2020, it was 29% motion, dead last in the league, and a Positive Play Rate of 48%, which ranked 11th. In the 2021 regular season, the Cards used motion on 31% of their plays, which ranked 29th, and their Positive Play Rate of 47% ranked eighth.

This season, when given the benefit of motion, Kyler Murray completed 116 of 164 passes for 1,231 yards 461 air yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 107.9. Without motion, Murray completed 167 of 267 passes for 2,556 yards, 1,478 air yards, 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a passer rating of 100.1.

Kingsbury obviously has the right to run his offense any way he sees fit, but the disconnect between his offense when using motion and not is certainly interesting. It’s potentially even more interesting for this game because the Rams’ pass defense is better when it doesn’t have to deal with motion. Los Angeles grabbed 15 interceptions to 11 touchdowns allowed when facing no motion, and four interceptions to six touchdowns allowed when there was motion in opposing passing games.

Murray didn’t have any touchdown passes with motion in two games against the Rams this season, but there were big plays to be had. This 41-yard pass to Christian Kirk in Week 14 was one such example…

…and had Murray not misfired with his targets on a few other deep plays with motion, his stat line would have been even more outlandish than it was.

With motion in that game, Murray completed 12 passes in 16 attempts for 173 yards, and a passer rating of 109.6. Without motion, he completed 20 of 33 passes for 210 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 53.9.

It’s clear that Murray and the Cardinals’ offense works more efficiently and explosively with more pre-snap motion, and now would be an excellent time for Kingsbury to get with that idea.

Stop the bleeding in the secondary.

After their Week 9 win over the 49ers, the Cardinals stood at 8-1, with an agonizingly close loss to the Packers as the only debit on their record. Since then, they dropped five of their final nine games, giving them an 11-6 mark. A tough plummet from the NFC’s one-seed before the Packers game to sneaking in as the fivc-seed. There are several reasons for this. Murray missing three games due to an ankle injury, and the absence of DeAndre Hopkins since Week 14 with a torn MCL. Hopkins might be back for the NFC Championship game if the Cardinals getthat far — but there’s very little chance of that if this team doesn’t right a pass defense that has fallen off a cliff in the second half of the season — from second in pass defense DVOA from Weeks 1-9, to 28th since Week 10.

It was a problem in Week 14, when Matthew Stafford, for all his late-season issues, completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Deep passes were a particular problem, as Stafford completed three of four passes of 20 or more air yards for 119 yards and one of those touchdowns. On these kinds of explosive plays since Week 10, Arizona has allowed 14 completions in 21 attempts for 467 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions, and a ghastly opponent QBR of 149.3 — the Bears ranked second over that time at 133.8.

“Yeah, I thought Stafford played a great game,” Kingsbury said, when asked about those explosive plays allowed in Week 14. “(Rams WR) Odell (Beckham Jr.), he’s a tremendous player. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) has done a great job of fitting him in and playing to his strengths once again. And then the Kupp kid (Rams WR Cooper Kupp) and (Rams WR Van) Jefferson made huge plays. So, you’ve just got to give them a lot of credit being down their tight end (Tyler Higbee). They went to their wideouts instead and maximized those guys.”

A re-run of that will end Arizona’s postseason dreams with a quickness. The defensive discombobulation on Stafford’s 51-yard touchdown pass up the numbers to Jefferson tells a lot of the story — including the fact that had Stafford thrown the deep crosser to Beckham, that might also have resulted in six points.

Pray that Rodney Hudson is healthy.

(Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports)

Who is the Cardinals’ most valuable offensive player? You’ll get a few answers there — it could be Kyler Murray, or DeAndre Hopkins, or running back James Conner. But if you’re into offensive line play, and the best of the big men pop off the tape to you, you might add the name of center Rodney Hudson. Your humble author might do the same.

Why? Start with Hudson’s two games against the Rams this season. In 102 pass-blocking snaps, Hudson didn’t allow a single pressure. Then, you can go to Kyler Murray’s performance with and without Hudson on the field — he has missed five games this season with a rib injury and time on the Reserve/COVID list. Kyler Murray’s EPA with Hudson on the field this season is 0.27 — without Hudson, it’s 0.11.

“I think Rodney’s a comfort level for the entire offense,” Kingsbury said of Hudson in late December. “He’s so detailed. He’s so dialed in with protections, run game calls. He calms it all down. We played really well when he’s been in the lineup, and hopefully he can stay in it for the duration. I’d say more than anything just the comfort level. Obviously, he’s a great pass protector. He’s a great run game guy, very firm inside there. He is rarely wrong when he’s making his points, making his calls, and he just calms down the whole operation.”

As Hudson goes, so goes Arizona’s offense — especially against the Rams this season.

