Wild-card playoff preview: What the Buccaneers must to do beat the Eagles

In the 2020 season, on their way to the second Super Bowl win in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had by far the league’s best injury luck. Regression hit the Bucs like the proverbial ton of bricks in their attempt to run it back — from the receiver corps to the defensive line to the linebackers to the secondary (especially the secondary), head coach Bruce Arians and his guys have had a heck of a time fielding a competitive group at times.

And yet… the Bucs come into the 2021 wild-card round with a 13-4 record (two more games than they won in the 2020 regular season), Tom Brady ripping up the league at age 44, and some key players returning from injuries and COVID concerns. After all kinds of agita, the Bucs are in their best possible shape to climb the ladder once again. It’s not perfect, but it’s good enough.

In the wild-card round, the Bucs will face an Eagles team that looks radically different than it did in Week 6, when Tampa Bay overcame a furious second-half Philly comeback to emerge victorious, 28-22. The Bucs have won seven of their last eight games, and outside of a Saints team Brady and Co. just can’t seem to figure out, they’ve looked every bit a Super Bowl contender against most opponents — even with all the injuries, and Antonio Brown being, y’know, Antonio Brown.

But before we can crown the Bucs once again, they’ll have to get past these Eagles, who are quite a bit spicier than they were in the first half of the season.

Here’s how they can pull that off.

Get the run defense back on track.

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

If there’s one thing the Buccaneers seemed to have on lock when they started the 2021 season, it was Todd Bowles’ run defense. Opponents seemed to agree. In the opener against the Cowboys, Dak Prescott threw the ball 58 times, and Dallas ran the ball 18 times. In Week 4 against the Patriots, it wasn’t really a Tom Brady Revenge game — it was the specter of that run defense that had the Pats calling 40 attempts for Mac Jones, and just eight rushing attempts overall. Even the Eagles, who now have the NFL’s best run game, called just one running back carry in the first half of their Week 6 tussle with the Bucs.

But over the second half of the season, the Bucs started to lose their hold on all that. Tampa Bay has dropped from fourth in run defense DVOA in Weeks 1-9 to 17th in Weeks 10-18, and in their last two games, that defense allowed 150 rushing yards to the Jets, and 110 to the Panthers.

Injuries have played a large part in this, and the Bucs are getting better. EDGE Shaq Barrett has been activated from the Reserve/COVID list. Linebacker Lavonte David is back from a foot injury that cost him the last three games. And super-tackle Vita Vea, the predominant reason that run defense has been so good over the last two seasons, will be matching up head-over-head against Eagles center Jason Kelce — they should have a specific camera angle on that matchup alone.

But even with a healthier defense, head coach Brue Arians is concerned about how his group will do against an Eagles run game that is now loaded for bear.

“We haven’t done a good job in the last two weeks because everybody is trying to go wide on us and stay away from those big guys in the middle,” Arians said on Monday, after his defense allowed the Panthers to put up the aforementioned 110 rushing yards on 26 carries. “We just have to do a better job of setting edges. Anthony Nelson did a heck of a job and played a great ballgame again. Two weeks in a row he got a game ball. Getting those guys back to have that rotation. But we have to [do] a better job of starting the game faster. We defer and we’re giving up points. We have to get that fixed.”

Arians mentioned one big play allowed against Carolina in the regular-season finale, and it’s worth reviewing: Chuba Hubbard’s 19-yard run with 10:16 left in the first half.

“I think it’s a combination of things,” Arians said, when asked about the defensive falloff in the second half of the season. “I think a bigger part of it is Lavonte with just his calming influence as a leader out there. And just missed tackles – we’ve missed some tackles out on the edges that we can’t miss because they always end up as big gainers. We had a mental error on a run last week where we just chased the passer instead of just hitting the cut back, with young players. I think getting those things corrected, but we have to tackle better.”

Tampa Bay’s front got lost on the cutback action, and if they’re not able to correct this stuff against an Eagles rushing attack that has transformed into the league’s best, it could be a very long day there.

Protect Tom Brady where he most needs it.

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps the most interesting matchup in this game will be the Eagles’ defensive front against a Tampa Bay offensive line that is justifiably ranked among the NFL’s best. Per Pro Football Focus, that line has allowed just 14 sacks and 124 total pressures this season, and Tom Brady has faced pressure on just 19.8% of his league-high 751 dropbacks. And this isn’t an offense in which Brady is getting the ball out quickly all the time to avoid pressure — he leads the league with 82 passing attempts of 20 or more air yards, completing 35 for 1,048 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Brady comes into this rematch with a depleted receiver group (more on that in a minute), but if you let him do his thing in the pocket, he’ll kill you every time. The Eagles know this, and they also know that their defensive front is more than capable of bring consistent pressure with four. Philly’s front didn’t sack Brady in Week 6, but it did hit him four times and got quarterback hurries on seven snaps — all four hits, and five of the seven hurries, came on four-man fronts.

The only Bucs lineman who’s proven to be a liability in protection this season is right guard Alex Cappa, who has allowed five sacks and 30 total pressures this season. Cappa gave up one of Brady’s hits and four of his hurries against the Eagles, and the primary reason for that was the extent to which he had to deal with Fletcher Cox. You can say all you want about how Cox isn’t the player he used to be, but he had 41 pressures in 462 pass-rushing snaps this season, and he hurried Brady three times in Week 6.

This is an obvious issue, because the one thing Brady has struggled with during a fairly decent NFL career is pressure right up the middle. Tackle Javon Hargrave, perhaps the Eagles’ most underrated player, had just one pressure in that game, but he was going up against super-guard Ali Marpet.

So, the challenge for the Bucs will be how they adapt to Cox’s furious rush against Cappa’s potentially overwhelmed nature in that particular matchup. Because the last thing Bruce Arians and Tom Brady want to see is more of this.

Adapt to the tight end plan.

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady had his full cadre of wide receivers in Week 6, and he completed 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Now, things are quite different. Brady did not have Rob Gronkowski in that game, because Gronk was dealing with rib injuries and back spasms that ultimately limited him to 12 of 17 games in the regular season. But Gronk returned to the field in Week 11 against the Giants, and since then, he’s been on a roll with 39 catches on 64 targets for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

This is crucial, obviously. Chris Godwin was lost for the rest of the season in Week 15 against the Saints, and Antonio Brown was released earlier this month for Antonio Brown reasons. So, that’s Brady’s two best route-running receivers out of the picture, and though Mike Evans presents an imposing target, the Bucs will have to avail themselves of running back Leonard Fournette in the passing game, as well as the three-headed tight end group of Gronk, O.J. Howard, and Cameron Brate.

This season, with two and three tight ends on the field, Brady has completed 96 of 153 passes for 919 yards, 450 air yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. But he’s thrown four touchdown passes and just one pick in these personnel groups since Gronk’s Week 11 return. Brate and Howard are good matchup players, but as Gronk showed in his two-touchdown game against the Falcons in Week 13, there’s only one of him.

This 27-yard score is just debilitating for a defense, because… how much more aggressively can you guard a guy off the line, only to watch him get free?

1

1