Wild Card playoff game postponed: How to watch the rescheduled Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Wild Card Weekend. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The regular NFL season is over, and now it's time for the postseason playoffs, starting with Wild Card Weekend. This Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to pay a visit to the Buffalo Bills, kicking off at at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. However, due to severe weather in Western New York, the Steelers vs. Bills game has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend.



In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024

Headed into the AFC postseason game, the Bills (11-6) are favored to win over the Steelers (10-7). Ready to tune into the Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo showdown? Here’s how to watch the postponed Steelers vs. Bills game this Monday, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL postseason game, from Wild Card Weekend to the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game:

Paramount+ Stream NFL on CBS $5.99/month at Paramount+

NFL+ Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games $6.99/month at NFL

Date: Monday, Jan. 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game on?

Monday afternoon's Steelers at Bills game will air on CBS. You should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Monday:

Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW Watch NFL games on local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox $29 at Amazon

Where to stream the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game?

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream NFL on CBS Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12/month ad-free premium tier that includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $5.99/month at Paramount+

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2024:

(Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $76/month at Hulu

(Photo: NFL) NFL+ Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $6.99/month at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99/month at ESPN

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, Fox , ABC and NBC $30 for your first month at Sling

YouTube TV Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network $72.99/month at YouTube