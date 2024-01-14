Wild Card picks: Who experts and pundits are taking in Bucs vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing playoff football, and they’ll host a matchup that appears quite controversial among football fans, experts and pundits alike,
The Bucs finished the year 9-8 as a division winner, boasting the worst record of any playoff team in either conference. Despite this, though, they’ve won five of their last six and their opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, have lost five of their last six. The Eagles are coming in with more injuries than Tampa Bay, but despite that, BetMGM has them favored over the Bucs by three points.
Here are how the internet’s experts and pundits picked this upcoming game, with Tampa Bay hosting as home underdogs:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Bucs
Chris Bumbaca: Eagles
Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Eagles
Nate Davis: Bucs
Safid Deen: Bucs
Tyler Dragon: Eagles
Victoria Hernandez: Eagles
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Bucs
Brooke Cersosimo: Eagles
Dan Parr: Eagles
Gennaro Filice: Eagles
Tom Blair: Eagles
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Eagles
Matt Bowen: Eagles
Mike Clay: Bucs
Jeremy Fowler: Eagles
Dan Graziano: Bucs
Kimberley Martin: Eagles
Eric Moody: Bucs
Lindsey Thiry: Eagles
Jason Reid: Eagles
Sam Wickersham: Bucs
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Bucs
Will Brinson: Bucs
Jared Dubin: Eagles
Ryan Wilson: Bucs
John Breech: Bucs
Tyler Sullivan: Bucs
Dave Richard: Eagles
Jamey Eisenberg: Bucs
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bucs
Mitch Goldich: Eagles
Claire Kuwana: Eagles
Greg Bishop: Eagles
Michael Rosenberg: Eagles
Andrew Brandt: Eagles
Gilberto Manzano: Bucs
Conor Orr: Eagles
John Pluym: Eagles
Matt Verderame: Eagles
Sporting News
Bill Bender: Eagles 28, Bucs 19
The Eagles have lost five of their past six games, and they have a -8 turnover ratio in that stretch. The Buccaneers won five of their past six games and had a +4 turnover ratio. If Baker Mayfield gets hot, then Tampa Bay could put the Eagles out here. A.J. Brown (knee) also will need to be watched throughout the week. Jalen Hurts’ first playoff career start at Tampa Bay did not go well two years ago. In another game where fourth-down calls could be interesting, Philadelphia (73.0%) and Tampa Bay (66.7%) have the top two percentages. The Eagles bounce back, but it’s a risky pick given their injuries.
Bucs News
River Wells: Eagles
Jason Kanno: Bucs
Luke Adragna: Eagles
Bottom Line
Despite much pointing in Tampa Bay’s favor, the Eagles are favored in this matchup. Here’s the final tally:
Bucs: 16
Eagles: 25