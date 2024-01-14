Wild Card picks: Who experts and pundits are taking in Bucs vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing playoff football, and they’ll host a matchup that appears quite controversial among football fans, experts and pundits alike,

The Bucs finished the year 9-8 as a division winner, boasting the worst record of any playoff team in either conference. Despite this, though, they’ve won five of their last six and their opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, have lost five of their last six. The Eagles are coming in with more injuries than Tampa Bay, but despite that, BetMGM has them favored over the Bucs by three points.

Here are how the internet’s experts and pundits picked this upcoming game, with Tampa Bay hosting as home underdogs:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY Wild Card picks

Jarrett Bell: Bucs

Chris Bumbaca: Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Eagles

Nate Davis: Bucs

Safid Deen: Bucs

Tyler Dragon: Eagles

Victoria Hernandez: Eagles

NFL.com

NFL.com Wild Card picks

Ali Bhanpuri: Bucs

Brooke Cersosimo: Eagles

Dan Parr: Eagles

Gennaro Filice: Eagles

Tom Blair: Eagles

ESPN

ESPN Wild Card picks

Stephania Bell: Eagles

Matt Bowen: Eagles

Mike Clay: Bucs

Jeremy Fowler: Eagles

Dan Graziano: Bucs

Kimberley Martin: Eagles

Eric Moody: Bucs

Lindsey Thiry: Eagles

Jason Reid: Eagles

Sam Wickersham: Bucs

CBS Sports

CBS Sports Wild Card picks

Pete Prisco: Bucs

Will Brinson: Bucs

Jared Dubin: Eagles

Ryan Wilson: Bucs

John Breech: Bucs

Tyler Sullivan: Bucs

Dave Richard: Eagles

Jamey Eisenberg: Bucs

MMQB

MMQB Wild Card picks

Albert Breer: Bucs

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Claire Kuwana: Eagles

Greg Bishop: Eagles

Michael Rosenberg: Eagles

Andrew Brandt: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Bucs

Conor Orr: Eagles

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Eagles

Sporting News

Bill Bender: Eagles 28, Bucs 19

The Eagles have lost five of their past six games, and they have a -8 turnover ratio in that stretch. The Buccaneers won five of their past six games and had a +4 turnover ratio. If Baker Mayfield gets hot, then Tampa Bay could put the Eagles out here. A.J. Brown (knee) also will need to be watched throughout the week. Jalen Hurts’ first playoff career start at Tampa Bay did not go well two years ago. In another game where fourth-down calls could be interesting, Philadelphia (73.0%) and Tampa Bay (66.7%) have the top two percentages. The Eagles bounce back, but it’s a risky pick given their injuries.

Bucs News

Bucs Wire Wild Card picks

River Wells: Eagles

Jason Kanno: Bucs

Luke Adragna: Eagles

Bottom Line

Despite much pointing in Tampa Bay’s favor, the Eagles are favored in this matchup. Here’s the final tally:

Bucs: 16

Eagles: 25

