Is this wild-card game vs. Bucs a must win for McCarthy, Cowboys? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates if this wild-card game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a must win for head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys.
The Panthers and Frank Reich will be spending some time together on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reich is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He was 40-33-1 over his entire run in Indianapolis and he [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the speculation surrounding Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach of the Cowboys. If Dallas loses their Wild Card matchup with Tampa Bay, will Jerry Jones say goodbye to McCarthy and hire Sean Payton before the Broncos do? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
After a blowout win against the New York Giants in Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The 48-22 victory at MetLife Stadium guaranteed the Eagles their fifth playoff spot in the last six seasons (missed the postseason in the 2020 season). The
How rare is it for one city to have the teams that finish with the best record in the NHL and NBA in the same season? Here are some interesting numbers.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald talk about what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will do with head coach Mike McCarthy if the lose to the Buccaneers on Monday.
For most of the year, the Texans looked like a lock for the No. 1 overall choice in the 2023 NFL draft. Then, they messed that up by beating the Colts on Sunday. So, it’s the Bears who will have the top choice come April 27. The top 18 picks are locked in after the [more]
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
A decision on a what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?
The Colts added an interior lineman off waivers as the Cowboys prepared their playoff roster
The future Hall of Famer called it a career with Sunday's season finale.
The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win the game?
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Breaking down each team's interest level in the Bears' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.