Wild, Blues battle for home ice. What Minnesota needs to win it

Marc-Andre Fleury surveyed the damage — including the four goals he allowed — and lamented the opportunity lost after the Wild fell 5-3 to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

"Maybe a good team for us to get two points here, trying to get a little lead on St. Louis,'' the Wild goalie said, pointing to an Arizona team that dragged a 10-game losing streak into Xcel Energy Center. "That's why it's a little more sour to lose that one.''

Instead of generating some separation between itself and St. Louis in the race for second place in the Central Division, the Wild remained in a tie with the Blues at 109 points. Tuesday's damage could have been worse for Minnesota, but the Blues also lost, 5-3 to Colorado.

The Wild and Blues will meet in the first round of the playoffs. Whichever team finishes second in the Central will earn home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven, first-round series. Here are the scenarios for the Wild to claim that spot:

The remaining schedule has the Wild closing the season with two home games: vs. Pacific Division champion Calgary on Thursday and vs. Central champ Colorado on Friday. The Blues have one game left, at home against Vegas on Friday. Both the Wild and Blues will play at 7 p.m. Friday, making for an interesting night of scoreboard watching.Minnesota must finish one point or more ahead of St. Louis in the standings to claim second place in the Central. If the teams end up tied, the Blues would own the tiebreaker of more regulation victories (43 to 36 through Tuesday).If the Wild collects three or more points in its final two games, it would finish second no matter how the Blues fare against Vegas.If the Wild gains two points in its final two games, it would finish second if St. Louis loses in any manner to Vegas.If the Wild gains one point in its final two games, it would finish second if the Blues lose to the Golden Knights in regulation.If the Wild loses both of its final two games in regulation, it would finish third in the Central and travel to St. Louis for the opening two games of the playoffs.