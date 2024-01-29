Wild Aiyuk catch leads to crucial 49ers TD in NFC title game vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk made one of the most incredible catches in recent NFL playoff memory against the Detroit Lions.

On first-and-10 with the 49ers trailing 24-10, Brock Purdy threw up a huge pass to Aiyuk, who was tied up with Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor. During the tussle, both players went toward the ground as the ball hit Vildor in the facemask, bouncing off of him and into the arms of a leading Aiyuk for a 51-yard reception.

AIYUK! WHAT A CATCH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fhIYudZ6bL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Later on in the drive, Purdy threw a laser to Aiyuk to score a touchdown, cutting the Lions' lead to seven points and putting the 49ers back in the game.

Purdy to Aiyuk and we have a game ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8lcX0OeBQn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

The drive was a nice recovery for Purdy, who struggled early on the game, missing passes and throwing an interception that led to a Detroit touchdown.

It marked a turning point in the game for the 49ers, and on their ensuing possession, Christian McCaffrey punched it in from the goal line to tie the game.