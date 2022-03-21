Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Blackhawks

Marc-Andre Fleury is reportedly headed to the Minnesota Wild. (Getty)

The biggest name is off the board.

Multiple insiders are reporting that the Minnesota Wild have acquired star netminder Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury will waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal, which will see a conditional draft selection head back to Chicago.

Minnesota has since moved Kaapo Kahkonen to the San Jose Sharks for another interesting piece, defender Jacob Middleton, freeing up the logjam in goal while also bolstering the blue line. That leaves Fleury and Cam Talbot to form the partnership in net for a Minnesota team in position to to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It seems like Chicago and Minnesota reached a reasonable compromise when structuring the agreement around a conditional draft selection based on postseason success. It's believed that the Blackhawks were holding out for a first-round selection, which they will receive if Minnesota reaches the third round behind Fleury. If the Wild do crash out, which is maybe more likely than not the Colorado Avalanche in the division, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson will have to settle for a second-round pick for the future Hall of Fame netminder.

Either way, Chicago retained 50 percent of Fleury's salary to make the numbers work.

Fleury was without question the top netminder available in the trade market, despite an uneven run with the Blackhawks this season. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a pedestrian .908 all-situations save percentage this season to go along with a negative total Goals Saved Above Average. However, while an individual position, one must consider the environment Fleury has been performing within. Chicago is one of the worst teams in the league based on shot attempt share, although it has managed to be reasonable effective in minimizing the highest-quality looks.

The environment will be far more conducive to success in Minnesota for Fleury. Dean Evason is running a structured and organized program in Minnesota, which strengths lie in the defensive corps. The Wild have allowed the fewest scoring chances at five-on-five this season based on Natural Stat Trick's tracking data, or the type of defensive structure which should insulate a postseason-proven netminder.

Story continues

Cam Talbot had been thriving in the Wild's low-volume conditions, earning an All-Star nod for his performance at the start of the season. He has since hit a bump in the road in his last 500 five-on-five minutes, managing only a .902 save clip.

While the biggest hurdle was the $7 million salary, Fleury's no-movement control was a serious consideration in the trade market. In agreeing to the move to the Wild, Fleury has waived his provisions for former teammate — and now Wild GM — Bill Guerin.

More from Yahoo Sports