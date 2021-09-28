Wild 49ers tocuhdowns stat shows balance, Kyle Shanahan's style

Wild 49ers tocuhdowns stat shows balance, Shanahan's style originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether it be Brandon Aiyu's early benching, Trey Lance's usage or his decision on a crucial fourth-and-1 in the 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, fans have had reasons to question Kyle Shanahan at times.

Time and time again, however, he has proven why he's considered perhaps the best offensive mind in the NFL. Here's another example.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch tweeted Tuesday that per the Elias Sports Bureau, the 49ers are the first team since the 1970 NFL merger to have 11 different touchdowns score their first 11 tocuhdowns of the season.

Now, that does include one defensive player in linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Still, 10 different offensive players have scored for San Francisco. That lists includes two different quarterbacks, three different running backs -- including an undrafted signee and sixth-round rookie -- a fullback and four receivers, a list that includes an undrafted signee and former seventh-round pick.

The 49ers' best offensive skill position player, George Kittle, isn't even on that list. Kittle has 15 receptions on 18 targets for 187 yards this season, but he's yet to get in the end zone.

This is Shanahan's style through and through. He isn't going to ride one player into the ground. He's going to use his depth and is willing to give the rock to any given player on any given game.

While some are clamoring for general manager John Lynch to make a move for Marlon Mack or a different running back, Shanahan's style could be an argument against that, as he can find ways to succeed with what he already has.

Through three games, the 49ers have thrown five touchdowns and ran five as well. Any any moment, a new 49er could find his way to celebrating a TD in Shanahan's offense.

Even George Kittle.

