Wil Lutz of Saints nails 60-yard field goal against Vikings
In a land of remarkable kicks, Wil Lutz added a different one to the history books.
The New Orleans Saints’ kicker took aim at a 60-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London.
And he was spot on, nailing the kick from 60 to put the Saints into a 25-25 tie as time wound down.
Wil Lutz? Wil CLUTCH!
A 60-yarder to tie it up
📺: #MINvsNO on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rvQRHI7Cq9 pic.twitter.com/Ce8KTr1s67
— NFL (From London) (@NFL) October 2, 2022