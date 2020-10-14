Wil Lutz recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of Week 5
Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5, following a perfect performance in his team’s win over the Chargers. Lutz went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries from distances of 48, 53, and 36 yards out. He also converted all three of his extra-point kicks in the 30-27 victory. . It’s the seventh time Lutz has received this award in five years in the NFL, most recently for his efforts in 2019’s season-opener against the Texans. This is also the second time in the 2020 season for a Saints specialist to win this award; punter Thomas Morstead claimed it in Week 1