Wil Lutz is the NFC special teams player of the week

The most entertaining game of the NFL’s opening week of action came down to a field goal attempt at the buzzer.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit that 58-yard shot and the Saints edged the Texans 30-28 at the Superdome. It was the longest game-winning field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter or in overtime in an NFL season opener.

Lutz hit two of the other three field goals that he tried and he made all three extra points over the course of the contest. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Lutz was named the NFC special teams player of the week in recognition of that effort.

It’s the third time that Lutz has been honored with a weekly award in his four seasons with the Saints.