WIHD?: The Asteroids, stationary bike, Ohtani's stunt double
An unreal version of "WHAT IS HE DOING?", enjoy!
WIHD?: The Asteroids, stationary bike, Ohtani's stunt double originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
An unreal version of "WHAT IS HE DOING?", enjoy!
WIHD?: The Asteroids, stationary bike, Ohtani's stunt double originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The return of the college football season was glorious, but now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
Nemechek takes over the No. 42 car as the team switches from Chevy to Toyota.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
When is the Dak Prescott extension coming? If the rebuild around Matthew Stafford fails to make big progress, does he stick around?
Smith-Njigba fractured his wrist Aug. 19 but was seen catching passes a week after surgery.
Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
"I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday."
The show won 37 Sports Emmy's during its run.
Alcantara will be out 15 games due to a forearm injury, while Soler it out due to an oblique strain.
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to keep its starting QB a secret.
Before the season kicks off, let's get some player prop bets.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Kelly clearly made the comment to fire up LSU fans at his show Thursday. On Tuesday, he said "that's not something I would ever say."
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down why 11 key players could go on to be the most memorable figures of 2023.
The ability of these new quarterbacks is changing the landscape of how teams are approaching the game as a whole. Look no further than the NFL's current budding dynasty.