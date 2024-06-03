Advertisement
Wigan's Keighran and Dupree to miss cup final

Wigan's Adam Keighran is sent off
Wigan's Adam Keighran was sent off with 10 minutes remaining of their narrow win against Warrington on Saturday [PA Media]

Wigan Warriors pair Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree will miss Saturday's Challenge Cup final after being given three-game bans.

Both received Grade D charges following their 19-18 Super League win against Warrington Wolves.

Keighran was red carded for a reckless shoulder charge on Arron Lindop late on in Saturday's win at the Wire.

Meanwhile Dupree was handed his penalty notice for a headbutt on Warrington's Sam Powell.

The suspensions are a blow to Wigan's hopes of regaining the Challenge Cup having been knocked out at the semi-final stage by Hull KR last term.

The pair will now miss the final - again versus Warrington Wolves - as well as their Super League fixtures against Castleford Tigers on 14 June and London Broncos on 21 June.