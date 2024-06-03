Wigan's Keighran and Dupree to miss cup final

Wigan's Adam Keighran was sent off with 10 minutes remaining of their narrow win against Warrington on Saturday [PA Media]

Wigan Warriors pair Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree will miss Saturday's Challenge Cup final after being given three-game bans.

Both received Grade D charges following their 19-18 Super League win against Warrington Wolves.

Keighran was red carded for a reckless shoulder charge on Arron Lindop late on in Saturday's win at the Wire.

Meanwhile Dupree was handed his penalty notice for a headbutt on Warrington's Sam Powell.

The suspensions are a blow to Wigan's hopes of regaining the Challenge Cup having been knocked out at the semi-final stage by Hull KR last term.

The pair will now miss the final - again versus Warrington Wolves - as well as their Super League fixtures against Castleford Tigers on 14 June and London Broncos on 21 June.