Wigan's Byrne banned for Challenge Cup semi-final

Liam Byrne has made eight appearances for Wigan Warriors so far this season [SWPix.com]

Wigan Warriors forward Liam Byrne will miss their Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR after being given a two-game ban.

The 24-year-old was given a Grade C charge for head contact following Warriors' win against Huddersfield in Super League on Saturday.

Byrne received a ban on the upper end of the sanction grade and will miss Saturday's semi-final as well as Wigan's league clash with Salford on 26 May.

Meanwhile, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson and Castleford hooker Liam Horne have been given one-game bans following Saints' win at the Tigers.

The pair were both sent off during Saints' runaway victory, with Makinson charged over head contact while Horne was sanctioned for a dangerous throw/lift.