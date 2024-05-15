Wigan Warriors and Athletic to develop Orrell ground

Edge Hall Road - pictured in 1998 - was previously used by Orrell RUFC until 2007 [Rex Features]

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have announced plans to redevelop Edge Hall Road Stadium in Orrell into a training centre for women's rugby league and football.

The site, which was formerly the home of Orrell RUFC, has not been used since 2019 when Wigan Warriors moved their training operations to Robin Park Arena.

Wigan Athletic Women will play their home games at the site, which will include a "full refurbishment of the clubhouse and surrounding facilities".

The site will also aid the development of the inaugural Wigan Athletic women’s team, a joint statement from the clubs said.

"This once again emphasises the importance we have put on both women’s football and sport in general here at Wigan Athletic and across the wider borough," Wigan Athletic sporting director Gregor Rioch said.

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski added: "This marks yet another significant leap forward for women’s sports in our town.

"Whilst the football club is just embarking on its journey in women’s football, our rugby side has been dedicated to advancing women’s rugby for several years now.

“We’ve invested extensively in a women’s performance programme, including coaching and medical infrastructure led by [head coach] Denis Betts.

“The establishment of their dedicated facility will propel the programme to even greater heights."