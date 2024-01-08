Wigan vs Man Utd LIVE: FA Cup third round latest goal updates as Diogo Dalot opens scoring with fine effort

Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round with the prospect of another giant-killing result on the cards for the League One side. The Latics famously defeated Manchester City in the cup final in 2013 then again in the 2018 fifth round against a Pep Guardiola side featuring Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

Though they currently sit 17th in League One, Wigan have a decently strong side that can challenge the top contenders in the league on their day. Taking on Manchester United is another prospect entirely though manager Shaun Maloney has good memories of facing the Red Devils having scored the goal in Wigan’s only victory over the Old Trafford outfit back in 2012.

United, in contrast, will see this match as a slight bump on their way to the next round. With Erik ten Hag’s team out of Europa and struggling in the Premier League an FA Cup triumph would bring a huge boost in morale. The manager is expected to play a firmly strong line-up andwill be hoping for a stress free evening against a team two leagues below his own.

Follow all the action from the DW Stadium below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United LIVE

Wigan host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round

Wigan are two leagues lower than Man Utd and could cause an upset should they win

Wigan Athletic XI: Tickle, Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko, Jones, Aasgaard, Godo, Humphrys

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

43’ CROSSBAR! - Garnacho hits the woodwork with blazing effort (WIG 0-1 MUN)

30’ CLOSE! - Hojlund nods the ball over the top from close (WIG 0-1 MUN)

22’ GOAL! - Diogo Dalot curls one past Sam Tickle for the visitors (WIG 0-1 MUN)

14’ SAVE - Sam Tickle denies Marcus Rashford from close range (WIG 0-0 MUN)

3’ CHANCE! - Wigan break on the counter but Onana denies Aasgaard (WIG 0-0 MUN)

Wigan Athletic FC 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

Half-time! Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

21:02 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: The half-time break arrives with Manchester United taking a slim lead into the changing rooms. In truth the visitors have dominated and should be further ahead.

Wigan’s best chance came through Thelo Aasgaard in the early minutes but since then it’s been all Man Utd. Can Wigan punch back in the second half?

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:58 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Woodwork!

Alejandro Garnacho cuts in from the right side and smokes a shot at goal. Tickle leaps for the ball but it goes over him and rattles into the crossbar before bouncing away.

A minute or so later, Hojlund has another chance to score but his guided effort is kept out by the outstretched foot of Tickle.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:55 , Mike Jones

40 mins: You have to say, Wigan aren’t afraid to take their shots.

The corner is rolled to Godo who crosses it over to Charlie Hughes. He stops the ball and blasts a quick effort at goal only to see it blocked and cleared away.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:53 , Mike Jones

38 mins: There are more goals in this game for Manchester United. They’re quicker and sharper than Wigan as to be expected. Erik ten Hag’s men need to take the opportunity to get their forwards firing. Hojlund needs a goal.

United have to defend first though as Wigan win a free kick over on the right side. It’s knocked short to Humphrys who runs it to the box and shoots winning the hosts a corner after his effort is deflected wide.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:51 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Wigan Athletic are living dangerously. Rashford cuts inside again from the left wing and blazes a shot at goal. Sam Tickle keeps it out but palms the ball back into the dangerzone.

Rasmus Hojlund is the first to react but taps the ball wide of the target.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:48 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Nearly! Manchester United win a free kick in a dangerous area and Marcus Rashford lines up a shot. He fizzes the effort over the wall and curls it away from the goalkeeper.

Tickle dives across and watches as the ball sails wide of the far post.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:46 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Chance!

There’s no let up as United sweep forward again. Garnacho whips in the cross this time and perfectly picks out Rasmus Hojlund. He’s got to score.

He connects with a free header but smokes the effort over the top of the crossbar, perhaps clipping the woodwork on the way through.

Sam Tickle seemed well positioned so maybe he would have kept it out.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:45 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Close!

Stephen Humphrys takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area looking to emulate Diogo Dalot’s effort. He tries to curl one into the far corner but doesn’t get the whip on the ball.

Martial Godo arrives near the far post and attempts to backheel it into the goal but the effort goes wide.

Wigan 0-1 Manchester United

20:43 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Can Wigan Athletic respond to that goal?

They’ve been pushed deeper and deeper by the visitors who are starting to look like a Premier League side. Wigan give possession away in the middle of the pitch and United counter quickly.

The ball us fed into the box and hit towards Tickle but the goalkeeper makes another good stop to keep the hosts in the match.

GOAL! Wigan 0-1 Manchester United (Dalot, 22’)⚽️

20:39 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Lovely finish.

Man Utd break down the right side with Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho combining to get the ball up the pitch. The cross comes in and is initially dealt with by Liam Morrison but he nods the ball to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford’s shot is blocked so he lays the rebound off to Diogo Dalot. Dalot takes a touch then bends a shot wide of Sam Tickle to nestle the ball into the far bottom corner.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:36 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Oh my! That deserved a goal.

Manchester United are fluid and slick in possession as Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes work the ball forward.

Fernandes slips a pass into the box where Scott McTominay arrives from deep. He collects the ball and looks for the bottom corner but just, just guides his effort wide.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:33 , Mike Jones

17 mins: Bruno Fernandes floats a fine diagonal into the box as Rasmus Hojlund sneaks in off the back of Liam Morrison. The defender leaps towards the ball and manages to nod it out for a corner.

The set piece is defended well but United win a second attempt. This time it’s played short to Marcus Rashford who rolls it back to Fernandes.

With a better angle he chips the ball into the penalty area but Wigan work it clear.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:30 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Save!

Manchester United punch back through Marcus Rashford who eases his way into the box then drops his shoulder and cuts in between Sean Clare and Martial Godo.

Rashford drills a low shot at goal but Sam Tickle drops to his right and palms it wide of the target.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:26 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Bruno Fernandes leaves a bit too much on Martial Godo in the middle of the pitch but it was a foul won by the Wigan midfielder who has been a bright spark so far in this game.

Manchester United don’t look as comfortable as they’d like to be.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:25 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Sean Clare provides another scare for Man Utd after a direct run down the right flank.

He cuts inside and drives into the penalty area before glancing at goal to eye up a shot. He doesn’t manage to get one away as Kobbie Mainoo is quickly onto him and pokes the ball clear of the enterprising defender.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:23 , Mike Jones

9 mins: A cross, with the outside of his right foot, from Diogo Dalot sends the ball into the middle of the box where it drops for Alejandro Garnacho.

The bounce is awkward and the teenager can’t get off a shot before Sessegnon takes the ball and boots it away.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:22 , Mike Jones

6 mins: United move forward down the right side but the attempted pass into the box is cleared away by Steven Sessegnon. Wigana are defending well and being aggressive through these opening stages.

That previous chance will give them some encouragement.

Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:19 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Chance!

Wigan boss, Shaun Maloney, said before the match that he expects the visitors to have most of possession so Wigan will set up to break on the counter.

An interception from Godo sees him win the ball and drive down the left side of the pitch. He carries it right up to the edge of the box before curling a pass to the opposite side.

Thelo Aasgaard collects the ball and shoots but Andre Onana manages to get out and smother the shot!

Kick off! Wigan 0-0 Manchester United

20:17 , Mike Jones

Manchester United get the match started at the DW Stadium and knock the ball around the back. They work it up to Marcus Rashford who is quickly knocked off the ball by Martial Godo who was a boyhood United fan now playing for Wigan.

Wigan vs Manchester United

20:11 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to ITV: “Of course it was a disadvantage that Hojlund became ill after scoring against Villa. He has been on a good run in the Champions League. This is his debut in the FA Cup and he is motivated to score a goal.

“Everyone will be sharp, they have very high ambition. We are looking forward to the competition.”

Wigan vs Manchester United

20:05 , Mike Jones

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney, speaking to ITV: “It’s probably the happiest I’ve ever been on the pitch. It was just pure joy. When I came to Wigan, I didn’t think about winning trophies.

“When you’re with Celtic, the pressure is relentless. I want to say I meant to put it in that exact area. The header was as good as you can get.

“If we have any chance tonight then we’re going to need big moments from our defenders and goalkeeper. We’ve got some talent in the final third, we’re going to need it tonight.”

Maguire on facing lower league opposition

20:00 , Mike Jones

Harry Maguire says playing against lower league teams in the FA Cup is always ‘great’ but the focus on winning remains the same for Manchester United.

“All these cup games when you go to the lower league teams are very good,” Maguire claimed. “They’re great atmospheres and great grounds to play in. Tranmere was as well.

“The first goal was really important to make sure we quietened the crowd and it’ll be the same on Monday night against Wigan.

“I know the atmosphere at Wigan can be good, so we’ve got to make sure we quieten the crowd and go there and be focused and make sure we get the win.”

Wigan vs Manchester United

19:55 , Mike Jones

Wigan have won their last five FA Cup games played on a Monday, most recently a 1-0 win over Manchester City in February 2018.

Wigan vs Manchester United

19:50 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have been eliminated from just two of their last 38 FA Cup third round ties, with both defeats in that run coming in home games (0-1 vs Leeds in 2010 and 1-2 vs Swansea in 2014).

Wigan vs Manchester United

19:45 , Mike Jones

(PA)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wigan vs Manchester United

19:45 , Mike Jones

Since the start of the 2013/14 campaign (their first after relegation from the Premier League) Wigan have progressed from more FA Cups ties against top-flight opponents than any other side from outside the Premier League (6).

Why Manchester United clash signals the start of Wigan’s next chapter

19:40 , Mike Jones

Wigan are an embodiment of the magic of the FA Cup. A local town team from a lower league that, on the right occasion, punches above their weight to take out a giant – usually Manchester City.

Their greatest triumph came in 2013. Roberto Martinez’s side took on City in the FA Cup final at Wembley, edging the game 1-0 thanks to a Ben Watson header in stoppage time that won them the trophy for the very first time.

The following year, with Uwe Rosler now in charge, Wigan journeyed to the Etihad Stadium for the quarter-final and defeated City 2-1. Their trophy defence later ended in a penalty shootout against Arsenal in the final four.

The 2018 edition of the cup saw the Latics face City again and they ended the Premier League side’s pursuit of a quadruple by beating Pep Guardiola’s team, which featured Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne as a substitute, 1-0 at the DW Stadium after Will Grigg nipped in behind Kyle Walker for a cool finish past Claudio Bravo.

Why Manchester United clash signals the start of Wigan’s next chapter

Wigan vs Manchester United

19:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won 18 of their 19 meetings against Wigan in all competitions with the exception being a 1-0 away loss in the Premier League in April 2012 when current Latics manager Shaun Maloney scored the winning goal.

Wigan vs Manchester United

19:30 , Mike Jones

This is just the second FA Cup meeting between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, with the Red Devils winning 4-0 in the fourth round in 2016/17.

Wigan vs Manchester United team changes

19:25 , Mike Jones

Shaun Maloney makes a couple of changes to the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 with Barnsley last time out. Josh Magennis and Callum Lang drop out with Thelo Aasgaard and Stephen Humphrys slotting into the forward line.

There are also two changes for Manchester United. They lost to Nottingham Forest in their previous outing so Christian Eriksen and Antony are out with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund coming in.

Erik ten Hag has named a strong line-up against the League One side.

Wigan vs Manchester United line-ups

19:16 , Mike Jones

Wigan Athletic XI: Tickle, Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko, Jones, Aasgaard, Godo, Humphrys

Your Tics team to take on Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup. 🏆 👊#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 8, 2024

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

🫵 Your United XI to kick off our #FACup campaign! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2024

Harry Maguire talks Wigan loan spell

19:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is unlikely to feature in tonight’s match at the DW Stadium but he has a familiarity with the ground having played for Wigan during a loan spell in 2015.

Maguire made 16 appearances for the Latics and looks back on his time with the club in fondness.

The defender was a Hull City player when loaned to Wigan but gained valuable experience in the Championship before going on to establish himself as a Premier League defender for the Tigers and then Leicester City.

“It was amazing. I only had two or three months there,” said Maguire when reminiscing about his time at Wigan, “The fans really welcomed me, they were amazing with me.

“I really enjoyed playing for them. It was a difficult time for the club when I went there, but yeah I have great memories of the club. It’s a real good club, with good fans, passionate fans and one that I’m really appreciative of.”

How Wigan’s Callum McManaman went from FA Cup final glory to retirement and back again

19:05 , Mike Jones

Callum McManaman was still living with his mum and dad. Callum McManaman was also man of the match in the FA Cup final. It is an odd juxtaposition to go with Wigan’s unique double in 2013, the FA Cup winners who were relegated in the same week.

It is not the only unusual element to McManaman’s improbable tale: the footballer who stopped playing football, who was to all intents and purposes retired, faces Manchester United on Monday in the competition that propelled him to prominence.

It was a decade ago.

“It feels like 20 years,” said McManaman. “It was surreal. It went from being no one knew who I was, still living in my mum and dad’s house. It was crazy, going from being basically a reserve-team player to playing in the Premier League and being man of the match in the FA Cup final.”

It puts him in elite company: the others to receive the accolade in the 21st century reads like a who’s who of the footballing greats: from Steven Gerrard to Michael Owen, Thierry Henry to Alexis Sanchez, Wayne Rooney to Ruud van Nistelrooy, Didier Drogba to Frank Lampard, Kevin De Bruyne to Ilkay Gundogan.

How Callum McManaman went from FA Cup final glory to retirement and back again

More from Maloney

19:00 , Mike Jones

Shaun Maloney has told his Wigan Athletic players to make this difficult for Manchester United when they arrive at the DW Stadium this evening.

“I have to try and create a belief in our team,” he said, “Our players have to feel from me that there is belief in certain moments, and the talent our players have can come to the fore.

“We can do it.

“We have to create a match which is extremely difficult for Man Utd. Everyone will expect one result - Manchester United to be very dominant. I have to give my players the belief that there are moments in this game where they can show their talent.”

Cup matches are ‘do or die'

18:55 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag says cup games are always ‘do or die’ affairs and that any opponent will always want to defeat Manchester United regardless of their position in the football pyramid.

He said: “So in the cup it is always about do or die and you have to be ready.

“An opponent will be always 100 per cent when they play against Manchester United, but especially when they play in the FA Cup against Manchester United. So we have to be ready to face them, be well prepared.

“We have the expectations that every game we have to win. It doesn’t matter for us if we are away or we play at home, we have to win games.”

Shaun Maloney on Wigan’s ‘belief'

18:50 , Mike Jones

Speaking to the local and national media at the DW Stadium on Friday afternoon, Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney stressed that his team needed to believe they can defeat Manchester United ahead of kick off.

“There has to be belief,” said Wigan’s boss, “I’m very aware of the history of Manchester United, and the connection it has with Scotland. We have to have belief.

“It will be very difficult, and they have talented players, on their day, they can be some of the best players in the Premier League and Europe.”

Ten Hag on January schedule

18:45 , Mike Jones

The Manchester United boss isn’t too worried about the amount of games coming up in January and says that the trick to team management is balancing training with rest.

When asked if his team prepares differently for busy periods he replied: “Yeah, but we always have had a very tough programme in 2023.

“I think one of the toughest programmes from all the teams across Europe, we played so many games. So, we have to take the time to get refreshed.

“But then also we have to get ready for the second half of the season. We have a lot to play for with the Premier League and FA Cup.”

Erik ten Hag issues updates on Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro

18:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, welcomed back injured duo Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro to the training pitch this week and is excited for their returns to the team saying: “Two class players and they will bring the team forward.

“We know that and now we’re looking forward to their return in the team on matchdays. But we have to wait for that.

“They still need some time to fully make their comeback but yeah, it is a good signal that they are back on the grass with the team, in the team training.

“Now, we have to make the next step [to get them] fully in the team training, and then they can work with us.”

Manchester United consider four sporting directors in eight-week audit of club

18:35 , Mike Jones

Sir Dave Brailsford will decide whether Manchester United need one chief or two in an audit that will last eight weeks.

The outcome will also detail other key appointments, but there will be no major decisions taken until its conclusion.

This is likely to mean a quiet January and ensure Erik ten Hag is safe as manager until the end of the season.

The audit, mandated by Ineos as they also go through the Premier League Owners and Directors Test for a minority stake in the club, is primarily an attempt to understand “the performance challenge”.

Man Utd consider four sporting directors in eight-week audit of club

Wigan vs Man Utd prediction

18:30 , Mike Jones

Despite the enormous gulf in resources and league positions between the two teams there is an excitable atmosphere surrounding this match as though an upset may be on the cards.

Wigan have enough quality to create a few chances at goal if Manchester United don’t live up to their best performance and the home crowd may just lift the League One side.

Still, Wigan have only ever beaten United once in their history so it seems unlikely that they’ll do so again tonight. Expect a nervy away win for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Wigan 1-2 Manchester United.

Wigan vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

18:25 , Mike Jones

Wigan Athletic XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; McManaman, Lang, Godo; Magennis

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Wigan vs Man Utd early team news

18:20 , Mike Jones

Wigan’s Jason Kerr and Tom Pearce will be absent, while Scott Smith and Stephen Humphrys are doubts. 11 years on from being player of the match in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City, Callum McManaman remains a key figure in his third stint at the club.

While some other Premier League managers have rotated in the cup, Erik ten Hag is likely to name a strong side. It could well include Andre Onana after Manchester United reached agreement with Cameroon to delay the release of their goalkeeper to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Rasmus Hojlund could return further forward after overcoming an illness.

How to watch Wigan vs Man Utd

18:15 , Mike Jones

Wigan vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT at the DW Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. The action will also be available online via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Wigan vs Man Utd

16:17 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the third round.

The two teams last faced each other in this very competition four years ago. That match was the only time the sides have met in the FA Cup and United stormed to a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag will be hoping to do something similar this evening as he sets his sights on a positive cup run.

Before the match gets underway, the draw for the fourth round will take place live on ITV1 as the teams who have already made it through, like Man City and Liverpool, will discover their fate for the next stage of the competition.

We’ll have all the action, updates and team news throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.