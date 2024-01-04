Wigan vs Manchester United: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

A classic FA Cup third-round tie will cap this weekend's action as Manchester United travel to Wigan.

Separated by 53 places on the football league ladder, these two teams are similar in more ways than you might expect with both facing an uphill task to rebuild after off-pitch financial chaos and multiple years below their incredible, recent peaks.

Naturally, the expectations will still be with United as they make the 40-minute journey to the DW Stadium.

Erik ten Hag watched on as his team threw away the momentum of a superb comeback win over Aston Villa by losing away to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Wigan, meanwhile, struck late to draw at Barnsley on New Year's Day to put them 17th in the third-tier table after contending with a hefty points deduction to start their campaign.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wigan vs Man United is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The match will take place at DW Stadium.

Man Utd are expected to win at Wigan (Getty Images)

Where to watch Wigan vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Wigan vs Man United team news

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi ended his time at Wigan in the build-up to this cup tie.

Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr are out with the Latics sweating over the fitness of Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith.

United welcomed Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro back to training this week, but they are not expected to feature here.

Rasmus Hojlund, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are perhaps the injured stars nearer to making their returns.

Andre Onana could keep Altay Bayindir out of goal having delayed his flight to join the Cameroon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations. Sofyan Amrabat has travelled after being called up by Morocco.

Wigan vs Man United prediction

United fans may be fearing the worst ahead of this potential banana skin but a late goal could be their saviour from a major cupset.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Victory is the only option for Man Utd (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Latics boss Shaun Maloney struck the winner against United in April 2012 - the only time Wigan have avoided defeat to the Red Devils.

Wigan wins: 1

Man United wins: 18

Draws: 0

Wigan vs Man United match odds

Wigan: 12/1

Man United: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).