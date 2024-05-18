Wigan thrash Hull KR to reach Challenge Cup final

Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final

Hull KR (0) 6

Try: Burgess Goal: Lewis

Wigan (24) 38

Tries: Wardle 2, Miski 2, Nsemba, Smith, Dupree Goals: Smith 2, Keighran 3

Wigan Warriors demolished Hull KR to book their place in the Challenge Cup final and the chance to record a 21st win in the competition.

Wigan had lost to the Robins by a single point at the same semi-final stage in 2023, but five unanswered first-half tries ensured there would be no repeat.

Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski - who claimed a double - Junior Nsemba and Harry Smith all crossed in a dominant first 40 minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.

Tyler Dupree and Wardle added two more in the second half, after Joe Burgess scored Hull KR's sole try.

Matt Peet’s team will head to Wembley on 8 June where they will play either Huddersfield Giants or Warrington Wolves, who face each other on Sunday (15:15 BST) at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.

Since defeat by Hull KR at Headingley in the semi-final last July, Wigan have won 21 of their last 23 matches.

That spell has seen them collect the League Leaders’ Shield, the Super League Grand Final and the World Club Challenge.

Now this outstanding side will have the chance to complete the set with the Challenge Cup.

One of their two defeats in that run came three weeks ago at Sewell Group Craven Park to the same opponents.

However, Wigan showed why they are a cut above the rest with an almost exemplary 80 minutes in both attack and defence.

Junior Nsemba, 19, was one of five different try scorers for Wigan [SWPix]

Wigan tick all the boxes

The dominance began in the fourth minute as, from their first attacking position, centre Wardle spotted a gap in the defensive line and exploited it to score.

Hull KR tried to respond and were unhappy with a call when they felt Tyrone May was impeded by Smith as he chased a kick.

But having soaked up the pressure, Wigan showed their class as they worked their way up the field.

On the fifth tackle, Bevan French conjured up another bit of magic from his box of tricks with a beautiful kick that dropped just over Ryan Hall and was superbly caught and touched down by Miski in the same movement.

And there was a third try before the half-hour mark as the Warriors again demonstrated their ruthlessness.

They pressured Robins full-back Niall Evalds into shelling a high kick and with field position in their favour, the move ended with teenage second-rower Junior Nsemba powering his way over.

But the Super League champions did not stop there and two more tries before the break effectively booked their place at Wembley.

Miski went over for his second try after a quick pass from Liam Marshall and Marshall set up the next with Smith queuing up to touch down a grubber kick.

Robins' trophy wait goes on

Fans had travelled over in large numbers from east Hull in the hope of seeing their side get back to Wembley and win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1980.

After losing last year's final 17-16 to Leigh and finishing in the top four, there is belief the Robins are on the rise.

That was backed up by head coach Willie Peters being handed a new four-year contract in the build-up to this match.

But it was not until the 50th minute that they had anything to celebrate as Burgess scored in the corner.

There was no comeback as a mistake from Wigan’s restart gifted the Warriors possession near the Hull KR line and with a try inevitable, Dupree applied the finishing touch.

Wardle rounded off the scoring with his side's seventh try of the match as Wigan now look to repeat their 2022 success.

That was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though, and it is 11 years since they lifted the Challenge Cup in the competition’s spiritual home of Wembley.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told BBC Sport:

"I wasn't angry with my players. I thought my players did their best.

"We just got beaten by a better team - Wigan is the benchmark.

"We can't let this affect us. Last year we got beaten in the final and came back from that.

"Obviously, we're not happy with the performance but we've got beaten by a far better team."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Our fans love Wembley, our team would love to play in the Challenge Cup there.

"The history of this club is synonymous with Wembley and hopefully we can add our own memory now.

"It was very good [the performance]. The lads had a focus about them in the week and I had a feeling there was a strong performance coming."

Hull KR: Evalds; Burgess, Hiku, Opacic, Hall; May, Lewis; Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella.

Interchanges: King, Parcell, Luckley, Tanginoa.

Sin-bin: Opacic (65)

Wigan: Field; Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Havard, O'Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Mago, Leeming, Dupree, Walters.

Sin-bin: Keighran (65)

Referee: Chris Kendall.