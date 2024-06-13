Wigan sign winger Rankine from Chelsea

Dion Rankine was a regular for Exeter City last season, on loan from Chelsea [Getty Images]

Wigan Athletic have signed Chelsea winger Dion Rankine on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who came through the Chelsea academy, was on loan at Wigan's League One rivals Exeter City last season, where he made 36 appearances in all competitions.

Rankine becomes Wigan's third signing of the summer after defender Michael Olakigbe and defender Calvin Ramsay joined on loan from Brentford and Liverpool respectively.

"He has all the attributes that we are looking for in a wide forward, as well as the determination to enjoy a successful season," Wigan manager Shaun Maloney told the club website.

"Dion can play on both sides and will bring speed and 1v1 ability to our attacking play, as well as having a brilliant mentality when we don’t have the ball.”