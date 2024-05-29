Wigan sign Olakigbe on loan from Brentford

Michael Olakigbe signed a four-year contract when he joined Brentford in 2022 [Getty Images]

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Michael Olakigbe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The England Under-20 international has made eight league appearances for Brentford, all as a substitute.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough United, making five appearances in League One.

Olakigbe, 20, played for Queens Park Rangers and Fulham as a youth before signing for the Bees in 2022.

"The way Wigan like to play is exactly the style that suits my game and that is really important to me as I look to further my career," he told the Latics' website.

"I played against Wigan last season and I was impressed with how they played exciting attacking football."