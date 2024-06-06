Wigan sign Liverpool defender Ramsay on loan for 2024-25

Calvin Ramsay has one cap for Scotland [Getty Images]

Wigan Athletic have signed Liverpool and Scotland defender Calvin Ramsay on loan for the 2024-25 season.

Ramsay, 20, had spells at Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End last season.

He moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in 2022 but is yet to make a league appearance for the club.

Ramsay said he was "over the moon" about the deal adding there was an "instant connection" with Shaun Maloney when he met the Latics boss two weeks ago.

He is the second player to arrive on loan from a Premier League club after Michael Olakigbe joined for next season from Brentford.

“When I was driving to the training ground, there was a real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do," Ramsay said.

“It’s a good opportunity at a good club, and I am raring to go.”

Wigan finished 12th in League One last season, despite being hit with an eight-point penalty, and manager Maloney hopes Ramsay can help them improve next season.

“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence," Maloney said.

"Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and I look forward to working with him and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”