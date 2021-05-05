Wigan fine Tony Clubb after his eight-game ban for using ‘unacceptable language’

Ian Laybourn, PA
·2 min read
Wigan have fined Tony Clubb two weeks’ wages after he was found to have used “unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin” to an opposing player.

An independent operational rules tribunal organised by the Rugby Football League found Clubb guilty on Tuesday evening of abusing Hull second rower Andre Savelio during last Thursday’s Super League match and imposed an eight-match ban.

Wigan say they have completed their own investigation into the case and have lifted their own suspension, enabling him to resume training while serving the ban.

A statement by his club said: “Wigan Warriors is committed to standing firm against all types of discrimination and abuse and prides itself on rugby league’s core values of inclusion and respect amongst the participants.

“The club accepts and agrees with the verdict of His Honour Judge Guy Kearl QC in the tribunal that ‘the words used by Tony Clubb were ethnically offensive’.

“The club also accepts Judge Kearl’s findings that ‘Tony Clubb is not a racist, but on this occasion, he used unacceptable language in the heat of the moment’.”

Wigan say character references were provided by head coach Adrian Lam and club captain Thomas Leuluai in support of the player and note that he has expressed remorse for the comments he made.

“Nevertheless, the club finds unequivocally that the language used by Tony on this occasion is unacceptable and that abuse with reference to a person’s ethnicity has no place on a rugby pitch or in society,” the statement added.

“As a result, the club’s disciplinary process has found that a further sanction to that issued by the tribunal is appropriate and warranted.

“The Wigan club confirm, therefore, that Tony will be fined a further two weeks wages which will be put towards a dedicated education and diversity training programme through the club’s education and community departments specifically targeted against abuse based on ethnicity.

“Following the outcome of this disciplinary process, it is confirmed that Tony Clubb’s suspension has been lifted and he will return to training with the first team whilst serving his eight-match ban from playing.”

