Wigan beat Warrington to win Challenge Cup

Bevan French scored Wigan's second try just six minutes after creating the first [Rex]

Betfred Challenge Cup final

Warrington (2) 8

Tries: Dufty Goals: Thewlis 2

Wigan (12) 18

Tries: Eckersley, French, Farrell Goals: Smith 3

Bevan French gave a half-back performance that even the late Rob Burrow would have been proud of as Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley to win the Challenge Cup for the 21st time.

Man-of-the-match French made the first of Wigan's three tries for Zach Eckersley, then scored a brilliant second as the Warriors extended their dominion over the Wire in big finals.

Wigan skipper Liam Farrell - a cup winner in 2011, 2013 and 2022 - then iced the latest cherry and white cake with his first try in a final.

And, although Matt Dufty caused mild flutters by pulling a try back a quarter of an hour from time, the Warriors saw it through for only their third Wembley win in almost three decades.

For all that they achieved in that amazing run of eight straight Wembley Challenge Cup wins from 1988 to 1995, Wigan had only twice won at the home of English football since - in 2011 and 2013 - as their two other cup wins came in Edinburgh (2002) and Tottenham (2022).

The game got off to the most dramatic of starts when referee Chris Kendall issued two yellow cards inside the first three minutes - both of them almost ludicrously harsh.

Wire old boy Mike Cooper was first to go in only the second minute for a high challenge as he lost his balance. And, when Dufty then did the same, Kendall was forced to whip his card out again.

Josh Thewlis then put Wire ahead with a penalty kick before a touch of French class opened up the blue and yellows for the game's opening try.

He waited his moment before placing his grubber kick and Eckersley was on hand to touch down, Smith duly kicking the goal.

Then, only six minutes later, with Wigan camped down at the Wire end after a bad spill by Matty Ashton, they were in again - and this time it was a solo effort from French as he darted to the line and, although challenged, had the presence of mind to touch down whilst facing backwards.

His next finish right on half-time was even more sensational, as he somehow snaked out his arm to score after wriggling over.

But it was ruled 'NO TRY' - rightly as it turned out as his elbow had already hit the floor and it was clearly a double movement. However, it was actually ruled out for not getting a proper connection in grounding, which he seemed to have done.

It took until almost midway through the second half before Wigan scored again - with what seemed to be a match-clinching third try, when Farrell raced clear to score one of his trademark tries down the left, wriggling over acrobatically to complete the score.

But Warrington had hope when Dufty cut inside to score 15 minutes later.

Another try then would have made it interesting, but Wire never got close again – and the Warriors clinched their third cup win in three years.

A victory that means Matt Peet's side now hold all four major honours in the League Leaders' Shield, the Super League title, the World Club Challenge and now the record-extending 21st Challenge Cup too.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, King, Tai, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Nicholson, Fitzgibbon, Currie.

Interchanges: Bullock, Musgrove, Crowther, Powell.

Sin-bin: Dufty (3).

Wigan: Field, Miski, Eckersley, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Cooper, O'Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Byrne, Mago, Leeming.

Sin-bin: Cooper (2).

Referee: Chris Kendall.