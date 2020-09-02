Wife of Red Sox reliever wins internet with brilliant response to Twitter troll

Tomase: Sox reliever's wife has perfect shutdown for Twitter troll originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sara Stock knows how to defeat a troll, and it is with humor.

Her husband is Red Sox reliever Robert Stock, and when he allowed two runs on three hits in a 10-3 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night, a Twitter user had some less-than-flattering words for his performance.

"I implore you all to put on the Red Sox games," he wrote. "They have this dude Robert Stock pitching, and he looks like he's twice-divorced and completely given up on life.I can't stop watching him. It's transfixing."

Sara Stock -- whose Twitter account makes it abundantly clear she takes neither herself nor her husband seriously -- responded with a quote tweet.

Her husband has followed a long road to the big leagues since being drafted by the Cardinals as a catcher in the second round of the 2009 draft out of USC. After hitting .243 in three seasons, he converted to the mound, eventually reaching the majors as a reliever with a 100-mph fastball in 2018.

His wife's pinned tweet is from the day of his first call-up, and it celebrates his arrival.

"Call him a career minor leaguer, call him a journeyman, a failed prospect, a long shot, a lost cause, a little too old, call him what you want," she wrote. "But today, call him a Major League Baseball player."

And thus concludes our lesson of the day: we should all be more like Sara Stock.