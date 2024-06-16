Wife of Real Madrid star hints on potential continuity amidst exit rumours: “We love Spain very much”

Anastasia Tamazova, the wife of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, has shared insights about her life with the footballer.

In this conversation, she opened up about their experiences living in Spain and her husband’s potential future moves.

Anastasia expressed her deep affection for Spain, mentioning how welcomed and comfortable both she and Lunin feel in the country.

She emphasised their love for the place, but also made it clear that if Lunin needs to move to another country for his career, she will fully support him and follow him wherever he needs to go.

“We love Spain very much, the people here are very friendly and we feel very welcomed and comfortable,” said Tamazova as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“But if my husband has to leave this country, then of course I will support him and we will go wherever necessary.”

What does the future hold for Lunin?

Andriy Lunin is tipped to leave Real Madrid in the summer. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of speculation about Lunin’s future at Real Madrid and recent reports have suggested that the keeper was disappointed when the team’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, chose not to play him in the Champions League final, even though Lunin had anticipated this decision.

With the return of Thibaut Courtois, Lunin’s chances of being the main goalkeeper have significantly decreased.

This situation has led him to consider a possible move this summer, with interest from several big clubs like Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Juventus.

It is said that despite the uncertainty, the final decision rests with Lunin. Real Madrid have expressed their desire to keep him and have offered him a contract extension until 2029.

Although Lunin seemed ready to sign the new contract, the events surrounding the Champions League final have caused him to reconsider his options. The choice of Courtois over him has planted seeds of doubt about his future with the club.